Commodity buyer
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The biggest technology shift in decade within public transportation has started and Volvo Group wants to stay in the forefront together with our customers. In a changing world with new customer requirements status quo is not an option. The wind of change is everywhere and new solutions and technologies are what we are working and focusing on.
We have a culture of high performance created through employee engagement and we value Customer success, Trust, Passion, Change and Performance.
Who are we?
Our team is responsible of both High voltage and low voltage components including Wiring harnesses, Boxes, Switches, Cable etc. We are the main interface towards the supplier base of said components and our mission is to improve the value chain on costs, quality, delivery performance, sustainability and resilience. We basically secure a position in the forefront of technology for our commodities.
We belong to the Electromechanics department within Group Trucks Purchasing and are located in Lyon (France) and Göteborg (Sweden).
Volvo Group and Group Trucks Purchasing aims to be the most admired employer in our industry by attracting and retaining the best people in order to create and build a world-class purchasing team.
The Job
As Commodity Buyer within Protection & Distribution Purchasing you will be accountable for deliveries on our strategic and ambitious product evolution. The projects range over the full spectra of our Truck portfolio including both electrical and combustion applications.
You contribute to, and implement, the segment strategy by leading negotiations and building relationships with an international supplier base. You do this by securing the suppliers QDCF-TSR performance using purchasing tools and by collaboration with your cross functional network. The networking and ability to cooperate both internally and externally is a key ability. In this position you are in the driver seat, but you need to be able to get your network behind you to succeed.
With the electrification and increased energy transfer within the trucks the segment is developing rapidly, you would be contributing to keeping the purchasing strategy ahead of this development.
You will be reporting to the Head of Protection & Distribution Purchasing and actively contribute to the development of the department.
QDCF-TSR: Quality, Delivery, Cost, Feature, Technology, Sustainability and Risk Management
What you will do
* Build and maintain the expertise and strategic understanding the wiring harness segment
* Define, drive and implement activities required for the wiring harness segment in close collaboration with the cross functional team
* Evaluate and develop supply partners on the full QDCF-TSR (quality, delivery, cost, feature, technology, sustainability and risk)
* Develop and execute business cases and analyze partnership models to enable competitive advantages
* Work in accordance with Volvo Group's defied values (Costumer Success, Trust, Passion. Change, Performance)
Who are you?
As a person we believe that you are an experienced buyer, a business-oriented mindset with both a financial and technical understanding. You enjoy the challenge of having contact with experienced and skilled suppliers and you also possess strong communication and networking skills. In addition to this you enjoy driving your own work and taking initiatives, with a team player attitude.
Qualifications:
* You like to do business and have a passion for purchasing: you demonstrate excellent communication skills both at operational and executive level, and you are comfortable in cross functional and multicultural set-up
* You have the ability to build and maintain strong relationships with your counterparts in the internal and external ecosystem
* You are always striving to improve both yourself and your work environment
* You are driven, responsible and accountable for your deliveries
* You are a purchasing professional with excellent business acumen
You have an adequate academic education
Are you up for this opportunity?
The position in located in either Lyon, France or Gothenburg, Sweden. We kindly ask you for your application to be written in English.
Erik Grönroos, Head of Protection & Distribution Purchasing.
Please submit your application no later than March 31st, 2024
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3753-42651924". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Stina Rosenqvist +46 739025763 Jobbnummer
8786226