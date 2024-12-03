Commissioning Engineer
2024-12-03
Job Description
Finish all jobs described in internal commissioning check list.
Responsible for machine status, cooperate with different department to solve problems.
Adjust machine & set parameter to fulfill customer's request.
Check & improve accuracy, clear machine errors. Missing part management onsite.
Training for customer onsite.
Standby and machine error handling.
Assist site manager to meet customer's requirement.
Support PM to monitor and manager project's progress.
Maintain good relationship with customer.
Qualifications
More than 5 years related working experiences.
Profound PLC skill.
Excellent sense of customer-orientated service, communication skills and strong responsibility under pressure.
