Commercial Specialist IT Purchase | Business Tech

2025-05-02
We are now looking for a self-driven and service-minded Commercial Specialist to join our Business Tech IT Purchase team within the Commercial function. If you thrive in a dynamic environment where your skills in procurement, stakeholder management and continuous improvement make a real difference - this might be your next step.
About the Role
You will be part of a small, agile team working at the heart of IT procurement. Our mission is to source and deliver hardware and software to the organization with the right quality, at the right price, and on time. You will have daily contact with both internal stakeholders and external vendors, managing parallel orders, following up on deliveries, and handling procurement administration.
This is a role for someone who enjoys building relationships, has a keen eye for detail, and wants to grow their business acumen in a fast-moving and evolving company.
Main responsibilities:
Support Business Tech with hardware and software procurement
Track and follow up on orders and deliveries
Handle procurement administration and invoice management
Maintain vendor relationships
Contribute to process improvements and delivery excellence
Required qualifications:
Strong administrative skills and attention to detail
Experience working with purchase orders in larger organizations
Comfortable working with vendors and internal customers
Proficiency in MS Office 365
Strong business English skills (written and spoken)
Beneficial knowledge:
Experience with ServiceNow
Familiarity with IT hardware and equipment
Basic understanding of software licensing
Personal attributes:
Structured and administratively strong
Excellent communicator and collaborator
Flexible and humble
Self-motivated with a strong drive
Able to work both independently and in teams
Proactive and takes ownership
Are you ready to join a team where your skills and ideas truly matter? Apply now and help shape how we deliver IT to our business!
