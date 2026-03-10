Commercial Manager, Pricing & Profitability
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join an experienced commercial function focused on pricing and profitability, working in dedicated bid core teams across the full winning business process. The assignment spans activities from customer acquisition and bid strategy to pricing, negotiations, contract preparation, and support in commercial matters during project execution.
In this role, you will work closely with relevant sales stakeholders and contribute a commercial perspective on customer requirements, business and contract setup, bid strategy, calculations, and pricing.
Job DescriptionParticipate in bid core teams and support customer interactions.
Handle commercial aspects related to strategy and business setup.
Prepare commercial content for bids and contracts.
Perform profitability analyses and support internal decision-making with pricing input.
Develop price calculations and analyze commercial data.
Collaborate with internal and external specialists in areas such as legal, tax, treasury, and finance.
Provide commercial support during project execution when needed.
RequirementsSolid understanding of financial principles and practices.
Experience from controllership, treasury operations including foreign exchange, and risk management.
University degree in finance, engineering, or relevant experience such as project management.
Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.
Ability to pass security clearance (requires Swedish citizenship, dual citizenship not permitted)
Nice to haveHands-on experience from sales.
Experience with price calculations.
Experience from negotiations.
Experience with contract terms and conditions.
