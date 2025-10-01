Commercial Manager
Imagine the energy of a scale-up but with the resources, technology, and stability of an established company. That is where Resurs is today. We are in an exciting growth phase, expanding our presence across the Nordic market. Join a company that combines the entrepreneurial drive with the strength and security of a financially strong, well-established organisation.
About the role
You will join our Commercial department where we work closely together to drive growth, deliver real value to our clients, and build partnerships that last.
As a Commercial Manager, you will take ownership of developing long-term partnerships with key clients and contribute directly to our commercial strategy. You will ensure our solutions deliver measurable results, influence how we approach growth and help strengthen our position as a leading player in the region. This is an opportunity to combine strategic focus with operational delivery in a role that truly shapes our Nordic growth journey.
On a personal level
You have a proven ability to build and manage strategic relationships with senior decision-makers and across multifaceted organisations. You thrive in complex sales environments where persistence, creativity, and stakeholder management make the difference. Collaborative and solution-oriented, you work effectively with both internal teams and clients to turn opportunities into long-term success.
Key qualifications include:
Proven experience in B2B sales, ideally within financial services, payments, e-commerce/retail, management consulting, or other client-focused roles involving complex sales and relationship management
Strong background in new business development, with an eye for identifying and engaging decision-makers in complex sales settings
Experience working with senior leaders and managing sales processes with multiple stakeholders
Excellent negotiation and communication skills in both Swedish and English
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we make everyday finances easier through innovative and customer-focused solutions. With customers across the Nordics and more than 800 colleagues, we are committed to creating long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society. Recognized as a career company for the past six years, we put strong emphasis on both personal and professional growth. We want to make a difference by striving to be our best, acting with kindness, and building trust through clarity and collaboration. Our heart beats strong and it shows in everything we do.
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from different countries. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
