Commercial Controller
Klättermusen Aktiebolag / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Klättermusen Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Åre
eller i hela Sverige
Since 1975, Klättermusen has been a pioneer in making refined Scandinavian mountaineering equipment. The designs combine utility and extreme durability, always with consideration of the environment in mind. Klättermusen supports and inspires outdoor enthusiasts through unforgiving weather conditions and unpredictable terrains. Rigorously tested in real-world conditions, the equipment embodies Klättermusen's commitment to creating the best and most sustainable equipment available.
About the Role:
As a Commercial Controller, you are a key member of the Commercial Team, working closely with Sales channels, Merchandising, Product, Marketing and Finance. You ensure that business performance is driven by robust data analysis, clear insights, and disciplined financial steering, fully aligned with Klättermusen's commercial objectives and brand direction.
You will work across multiple seasons and channels, transforming complex datasets into actionable recommendations, while playing a key role driving commercial performance, sales optimization and business growth.
Key Responsibilities:
Drive commercial performance tracking across wholesale, retail, and e-commerce through advanced data analysis and KPI frameworks
Support Go-To-Market strategies by translating data insights into clear priorities, launch focus, and channel actions
Analyse sell-in, sell-out, margins, and stock levels to identify risks, opportunities, and demand patterns
Build and maintain clear, reliable datasets and dashboards to support decision-making across the commercial team
Support seasonal planning with forecasts, reforecasts, and modelling scenarios.
Partner with Product and Merchandising to evaluate assortment productivity, collection gaps, lifecycle performance, and depth efficiency
Own and develop inventory analysis, including stock composition, ageing, turnover, and risk identification
Provide recommendations to optimize inventory levels, reduce excess stock, and improve availability on key styles
Support pricing architecture and margin analysis with structured financial insights
Assess the impact and ROI of campaigns, launches, and key product initiatives through performance data
Collaborate with Sales on market performance, demand signals, and regional stock allocation
Continuously improve data quality, tools, and reporting processes to enable faster and more accurate decisions.
Who You Are:
You are a data-driven and structured problem solver with a strong commercial mindset. You are passionate about turning data into insight, and insight into action-helping the business make better, faster, and more confident decisions.
You have a strong understanding of how product, demand, pricing and inventory interact, and you bring clarity to complex situations through structured analysis. Collaborative and pragmatic, you work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure decisions are grounded in facts and aligned with Klättermusen's long-term vision.
You also are or have:
A very strong analytical mindset with the ability to work with large datasets and translate them into clear insights and recommendations
Minimum 3 years' experience in business controlling, data analysis, commercial finance, or similar roles
Educational background in Business, Finance, Economics, Data Analytics, or equivalent experience
Advanced proficiency in Excel and experience with BI tools (Qlik Sense or similar)
Experience working with inventory data, pricing architecture, and demand planning is a strong advantage
Ability to connect financial and operational data to product and assortment decisions
Strong cross-functional collaboration skills
Excellent organizational and prioritization skills
Interest in outdoor products, sustainability, and long-lasting design
Understanding of seasonal business cycles and planning processes
The position is a full-time position based in Stockholm or Åre, with start as soon as possible.
Welcome to apply before 01.07.2026.
We only accept applications through this channel. Your application will be stored in our database, and we will contact you if a suitable position becomes available. Applications will be handled on an ongoing basis. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Klättermusen Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556530-7583)
Rosenlundsgatan 31 (visa karta
)
118 63 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Klättermusen AB Jobbnummer
9933692