Commercial Advisor
JobBusters AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Your New Role As aCommercial Advisor, you will support the Business Tech product organization by bringing commercial expertise that drives business value throughout the product lifecycle. You will play a key role in shaping partner strategies, structuring deals, and managing ongoing relationships with external vendors.
Key responsibilities include:
• Supporting product leaders with commercial and partner strategy - Negotiating contracts and securing favorable terms with external partners - Evaluating new partnership opportunities relevant to the product area - Defining and supporting business cases and selecting optimal commercial models - Managing partner portfolios and ensuring strategic alignment - Leading collaboration and performance reviews, identifying risks and opportunities - Managing procurement processes such as RFPs and tendering - Ensuring compliance with internal purchasing and consultant policies - Overseeing contract lifecycles including extensions, renegotiations, and terminations - Conducting supplier and market analysis to inform strategic decisions
To succeed in this role, you will need: 5-7 years experience from a similar role.
Strong analytical skills and business case development experience.
Proven negotiation and conflict resolution skills.
Experience with international deal-making and vendor management.
Familiarity with various deal structures, including cloud agreements (e.g. SAP, Google, Microsoft).
Effective communication and influencing skills in English.
Who You Are You are a commercially minded team player who thrives in a collaborative and fast-paced environment. With a strong sense of ownership and accountability, you are motivated by delivering tangible business results. You're comfortable challenging the status quo, take initiative, and enjoy working across teams to create value. Your communication style is clear and constructive, and you build trust by being transparent and dependable. You bring both strategic thinking and hands-on execution, making you a valuable partner in complex negotiations and long-term relationship building.
We look forward to receiving your application Scope of employment: 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment Salary: According to agreement Start date: 2025-06-02 End date: 2025-12-31, with the possibility of extension Selected benefits: Collective agreement, wellness allowance, Benifex In your application: Please make sure it is clear that you meet the qualifications required by the client.
Good to Know We review applications continuously. Since recruitment processes in the consulting industry often move quickly, the position may be filled before the application deadline-so don't wait to submit your application!
You do not need to include a cover letter. Instead, please answer the screening questions as part of your application.
Company Presentation Our client who operates in retail is a Swedish listed company. They have clear values regarding respect for the individual, strong faith in employees and teamwork. They have stores all over the world and a number of offices in Stockholm where you will be located. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606) Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Kontakt
Johanna Johansson johanna.johansson@jobbusters.se 0767-196661 Jobbnummer
9279496