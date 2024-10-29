Commercial Advisor
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
As a Commercial Advisor you will provide commercial expertise to the Business Tech, in order to deliver expected business value. Commercial Advisors support by bringing rigor to business cases, executing deals that achieve business objectives, and identifying ways to optimize ongoing relationships with external partners.
The Commercial Advisor has great leadership skills, believes in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust. Working with a focus on value creation, growth and serving customers with full ownership and accountability. Delivering exceptional customer and business results while supporting leaders in defining and implementing commercial and partner strategy.
You will work with payment solutions for store and online. Payments are supported by multiple teams at H&M of which Commercial & Procurement is one. You will collaborate closely with many teams and roles, which all ensures that we contribute to the customers and business value.
Main responsibilities:
Negotiate with external partners to secure advantageous terms
Screening of potential new partners and collaborations relevant for the product area
Working with product leaders, Product Managers, Business Experts and Technical Engineers to define and secure the business case
Establish relevant type of commercial model/cooperation most likely to serve the business case
Define and implement strategic parameters for the partner portfolio and ensure its optimal long-term management
Perform risk management for partner and vendor contracts and agreements
Challenge existing commercial models setups and suggest new commercial/contractual strategies
Manage deal making processes required such as RFP, tendering crafting, time planning etc.
Ensure compliance to H&M Group Purchasing and Consultant Policy
Carry out deal making and secure alignment to initial deal objectives
Continuously acquire knowledge of the product domain/area through supplier and market analyses
Monitor and act on spend analyses
Support set up for collaboration and governance between product stakeholders, partners and vendors
Managing contract life-cycle such as extension, renegotiation, termination, call-offs
Qualifications
Great analytical skills (KPI's, business case construction), Problem-solving capabilities and pragmatic outlook
Strategic thinker who can connect the objectives of a business case to the actions needed to execute
Negotiation and conflict-resolution skills and ability to influence and persuade others
Solid communication skills, including being able to provide challenges in a constructive manner
Ability to set plans and to bring others along - cross-functional or interdisciplinary background a plus
Activator noticing things and initiating action (actively optimizing)
Results-oriented, concrete, pragmatic, efficient and Proactive questioner
Deal-making experience and understanding of a wide variety of deal structures
Payment solutions knowledge
Additional Information
About the recruitment process
This is a full-time permanent assignment, based at the head-office in Marievik/Liljeholmen in Stockholm and you will report to Head of Commercial & Procurement.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English. We would like to receive your application at the latest by November 11th. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Company Description
At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8983953