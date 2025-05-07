Commercial Advisor
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We are looking for a Commercial Advisor to join our Business Tech organization. In this role, you will provide expert commercial support, delivering significant business value throughout the product lifecycle. Your experience in tech sourcing and procurement will be crucial as you develop business cases, execute high-quality deals, and optimize relationships with external partners.
As a Commercial Advisor, you will leverage your leadership skills and commitment to a collaborative, transparent, and trust-based culture. Your focus will be on creating value, driving growth, and achieving exceptional customer and business results.
Key Responsibilities:
Define and implement commercial and partner strategies in collaboration with leaders.
Negotiate favourable terms with external partners.
Evaluate potential new partners and collaborations, particularly in tech.
Set strategic parameters for partner portfolios to ensure optimal long-term management.
Manage collaboration and performance within established frameworks, assessing risks versus expected outcomes.
Oversee risk management for partner and vendor contracts.
Challenge existing commercial models and propose new strategies for tech partnerships.
Develop tailored negotiation strategies and processes for each deal.
Design potential deals to meet objectives, balancing risk aversion and optionality.
Manage dealmaking processes, including RFPs, tendering, and time planning.
Ensure compliance with H&M Group Purchasing and Consultant Policy.
Execute deals in line with initial objectives.
Continuously update knowledge of relevant technologies and business needs through supplier and market analyses.
Monitor and act on spend analyses.
Facilitate collaboration and governance between product stakeholders, partners, and vendors.
Manage contract life cycles, including extensions, renegotiations, terminations, and call offs.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will collaborate closely with leaders and stakeholders within the Business Tech organization, as well as external partners and vendors. Your role will involve significant coordination to ensure the successful execution of commercial strategies and partnerships.
WHO YOU ARE
8+ years of experience in managing people, vendors, and technology in a global environment.
Skilled negotiator with expertise in managing relationships with technology manufacturers and service providers.
Relevant educational background is required.
Excellent organizational and structuring skills for complex matters.
Preference for experience with cloud companies.
Strong foundation in procurement and supplier management best practices.
Ability to develop, establish, and train processes.
Bottom-line thinker with a deep understanding of tech-related business cases.
Strong analytical skills, including KPI development and business case construction.
Methodical thinker capable of connecting business case objectives to necessary actions.
Effective critical thinking skills and a pragmatic approach.
Ability to influence and persuade others.
Excellent communication skills, including the ability to provide constructive challenges.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is a full-time permanent position based at our head office in Stockholm. Ready to take the leap? Apply now with your application latest by 19 May 2025. We are excited to welcome you to our team and start this incredible journey together!
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M Brand is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M Here. Så ansöker du
