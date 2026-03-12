Collibra Data Quality Product Owner & Data Analyst
2026-03-12
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will support a data quality initiative within a collaborative data governance program, with a focus on designing and implementing Collibra Data Quality scorecards. The role combines hands-on delivery with enablement and product ownership, helping internal teams build sustainable ways of working around data quality.
You will work closely with data owners, data stewards, platform specialists, and other stakeholders to ensure that data quality controls are fit for purpose, maintainable, and aligned with the long-term direction of the platform.
Job DescriptionDesign and develop Collibra Data Quality scorecards.
Implement data profiling, business rules, thresholds, and quality metrics.
Support monitoring and continuous improvement of data quality across domains.
Facilitate workshops and hands-on sessions for business and technical users.
Guide data owners and data stewards in understanding, maintaining, and extending scorecards.
Drive knowledge transfer through documentation, guidelines, and structured handover.
Act as Product Owner for the Collibra DQ scorecard capability.
Support backlog prioritization, stakeholder alignment, and roadmap planning.
Contribute to cost estimation and price modelling for development, onboarding, and operational usage.
Assist with selected platform-related tasks such as configuration, access handling, and troubleshooting.
Contribute to governance, best practices, and architectural decision support.
RequirementsProven experience designing or implementing Collibra Data Quality scorecards.
Strong understanding of data profiling, data quality rules, thresholds, and quality metrics.
Experience working with data governance frameworks and data stewardship processes.
Experience onboarding, training, and enabling business users and technical stakeholders.
Experience acting in a Product Owner role or similar leadership function, including backlog prioritization and stakeholder alignment.
Experience with cost estimation and price modelling related to platform capabilities or services.
Fluent Swedish and English.
Nice to haveKnowledge of Collibra Metadata Catalog platform technologies.
Experience working in large and complex enterprise environments.
Experience with Power BI, including building dashboards or visualizing data quality metrics.
Application
