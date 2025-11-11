Cloud Specialist
Looking for a place where you can challenge yourself, build serious tech and have a good time doing it?
At Redeploy, we design, build, scale and maintain modern solutions across Cloud, Data and AI, helping ambitious companies across the Nordics transform how they work with technology. As a trusted partner to Microsoft, AWS and Databricks, we deliver platforms that are built for impact and built to last.
What sets us apart is the way we work. Curiosity runs deep here, as does the drive to keep learning and sharing. You'll join a team that values ownership, collaboration and high technical standards, and where people genuinely care about doing things well. For our clients. And for each other.
What the role is about
As a Cloud Specialist at Redeploy, you'll work as a consultant in projects where infrastructure, automation and scalability are in focus. You'll help clients modernize their cloud environments in Azure or AWS - whether that means a large-scale migration, a new platform build or targeted optimization.
The projects vary, but the role is always hands-on and solution-oriented. You'll work closely with developers, architects and stakeholders to design and implement smart, cloud-native infrastructure. You'll have plenty of ownership, but never on your own. Here, you're part of a strong internal community where knowledge-sharing and support are part of everyday life.
What you'll grow into
Cloud is a big space - and at Redeploy, there's room to explore where you want to go. You might want to deepen your skills in infrastructure-as-code or specialize in areas like security, Kubernetes or FinOps. Or maybe you're more curious about cloud architecture or moving closer to the business side. Whatever direction you're interested in, there are opportunities to shape your path.
You'll be part of a skilled cloud community where learning happens every day - through collaboration, knowledge-sharing and hands-on experience. With strong partnerships with Microsoft and AWS, and a steady flow of events and meetups (both our own and others), we stay sharp and up to date together.
What we're looking for
You enjoy solving complex challenges, building scalable infrastructure and seeing the real impact of your work. Maybe you've worked as a consultant before, or maybe you're just drawn to the mix of tech, people and problem-solving. Either way, you value variety and want to work closely with both clients and colleagues.
To succeed here, you don't just need strong technical skills - you need the mindset that comes with being a great consultant. Clear communication, curiosity and the confidence to both challenge and be challenged go a long way. And like us, you care about doing things well, together.
What experiences you bring
Strong experience working with cloud infrastructure and services in Azure, AWS or both
Strong knowledge of core infrastructure technologies like networking, virtualization and containerization
Strong experience with IaC tools such as Terraform, Bicep, CDK, Ansible or CloudFormation
Experience with Git and setting up CI/CD pipelines
A structured and analytical approach to problem-solving
Curiosity and willingness to learn and share knowledge with others
Strong communication skills in Swedish and English
Experience with Kubernetes, microservices, FinOps or cloud governance frameworks is a plus.
Curious to learn more before applying? Have a look around our career site to explore our culture, people and way of working. And if you have any questions, feel free to reach out to our Talent Acquisition Manager, Francisca Andersson.

Cloud Platforming is one of our core capabilities, and we recruit for this role on an ongoing basis.
