Cloud Solutions Architect - Assa Abloy Entrance Systems
Cabeza Rekrytering och Konsulting AB / Datajobb / Landskrona Visa alla datajobb i Landskrona
2025-07-21
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cabeza Rekrytering och Konsulting AB i Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Lund
, Malmö
, Staffanstorp
eller i hela Sverige
Are you seeking a new challenge in IoT and cloud solutions, where you can shape modern cloud architecture and work with cutting-edge technologies in a rapidly growing, strategically important area for ASSA ABLOY? If so, this role is for you!
We continue to advance our journey to digitize and connect our products, enabling smarter buildings through enhanced data collection, remote control, and performance optimization-all designed to improve our customers' operations.
We are looking for a Cloud Solutions Architect to join our Insight team in Landskrona. As part of an agile development team, you will help drive the future of our product, Insight.
Insight is a cloud-native platform, built on a microservices architecture using managed AWS services. It follows a serverless-first, event-driven approach and features web clients developed in React alongside mobile apps built with Flutter. Our department is creating an ecosystem of connected, intelligent products and services.
What you will be doing
As a Cloud Solutions Architect, you will play a key role in shaping and implementing our cloud backend environments. Your responsibilities will span from strategic planning and technical design to defining requirements for future architecture, infrastructure, and functionality. You'll also conduct cost and security assessments while actively supporting the development team throughout the implementation process.
Key responsibilities include:
Designing and evolving scalable cloud software architecture
Defining and maintaining robust cloud infrastructure
Assessing current systems and identifying opportunities for improvement
Ensuring long-term system maintainability and performance
Collaborating closely with architects across related systems
Providing architectural guidance and support to the development team
Assisting Product Managers and Product Owners with technical input and feasibility
Conducting cloud cost analysis and forecasting
Leading security assessments and driving continuous improvements
Creating and maintaining architectural documentation
The skills and experience you need:
We are looking for a Cloud Solutions Architect with a strong technical foundation and hands-on experience in cloud architecture and modern development practices. To succeed in this role, you should have:
Solid experience designing and implementing cloud architectures, preferably in Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Proficiency in serverless and event-driven architectures
Strong understanding and hands-on experience with web technologies, APIs, and system integrations
Thorough understanding of best practices for cloud security and awareness of threats to software security
Practical knowledge of Infrastructure as Code tools such as AWS CloudFormation and SAM
Experience working with automated CI/CD pipelines
Background in agile methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban
Full professional proficiency in English, both written and spoken
Personal Qualities
We believe you are someone who brings both structure and energy to the team:
Well-organized and structured in your approach
Reliable, adaptable, and self-motivated
A strong collaborator with excellent communication skills
Positive and solution-oriented with a "can-do" mindset
Curious and open to exploring new digital technologies
Sounds interesting? Let's connect - we'd love to get to know you!
Application
We are building diverse, inclusive teams and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. In this recruitment we are cooperating with Cabeza AB.
To make sure your data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email. If you have any questions about the role, contact Recruitment Consultant Malin Schultz: malin.schultz@cabeza.se
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
About ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With more than 50,000 colleagues in over 70 countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all kinds of spaces-physical and digital-safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value performance over titles or background. We empower our people to build their careers aligned with their goals and ambitions-supported by continuous feedback, training, and development opportunities.
We encourage our colleagues to think broadly about where they can make the greatest impact, and we support growth locally, regionally, or even globally. When welcoming new colleagues, we strive for diverse and inclusive teams and value a wide range of perspectives and experiences.
Our divisional headquarters is located less than a 10-minute walk from Landskrona train station, in a modern office setting. https://www.assaabloy.com/se/sv Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cabeza Rekrytering och Konsulting AB
(org.nr 556981-4816), http://www.cabeza.se Arbetsplats
Cabeza Kontakt
Malin Schultz malin.schultz@cabeza.se +46(0) 72 576 25 45 Jobbnummer
9433583