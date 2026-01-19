Cloud Security Engineer
2026-01-19
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
Are you passionate about building and securing the future of cloud technology? As a Cloud Security Engineer at Sinch, you will join a world-class team dedicated to protecting our global cloud infrastructure. You will have the opportunity to directly enhance the security of our cloud environments, ensuring the safety and reliability of our services for millions of users worldwide.
In this role, you will be at the forefront of our security engineering and architecture team, performing vulnerability assessments, implementing hardening standards, and collaborating with across teams to enforce robust security policies. If you are a proactive and driven security professional looking to grow in a highly ambitious and innovative company, we want to hear from you!
Conduct comprehensive vulnerability assessments and penetration testing across our cloud systems.
Proactively monitor and manage the attack surface across our multi-cloud environments, implementing effective mitigation strategies.
Contribute to the implementation and maintenance of robust cloud hardening standards to continuously improve our security posture.
Evaluate, deploy, and manage advanced security tools and technologies to align with our security goals.
Help ensure compliance with industry security standards and regulations, adapting processes as needed.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate security measures into DevOps processes and influence secure design.
Develop and implement automation for security processes to improve efficiency and reduce manual intervention.
Participate in architectural reviews to ensure security is deeply embedded in all new cloud initiatives.
REQUIREMENTS
You have 3 - 5 years of proven experience in cloud security engineering or a similar role.
You hold a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Security, or a related field, or have equivalent practical experience.
You are proficient with a range of cloud security tools and technologies.
You have hands-on experience with and a strong understanding of security frameworks and standards such as ISO 27001, NIST, SOC 2, and CIS Benchmarks.
You possess strong problem-solving and analytical skills, with a keen eye for detail.
You are an excellent communicator and a great team player, with strong organizational skills.
You are proactive, eager to learn, and passionate about staying ahead of emerging cloud security threats.
Relevant security certifications such as CISSP, CCSP, or AWS Certified Security - Specialty are a plus!
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
At Sinch, we value learning, embrace change, and offer opportunities for personal and professional growth. Unfortunately, we are not supporting relocation at this time.
Applicants must:
Hold Swedish or EU/EEA citizenship.
Have a valid Swedish work permit.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
