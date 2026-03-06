Clinical Specialist - ECG & Holter - Solna
Job description
In this role, you will be employed by us at Randstad as a consultant, working on-site with our client.
About the Role
The Clinical Applications Specialist - ECG & Holter is a clinically strong, customer oriented role supporting our customers Diagnostic Cardiology Solutions portfolio. This hybrid position combines hands on ECG and Holter analysis with customer training, clinical consulting, and workflow optimization. The role is ideal for a clinical professional who wants to remain deeply involved in rhythm interpretation while partnering with healthcare providers to improve clinical quality and patient outcomes.
Why This Role Matters
This role ensures clinical quality, consistency, and reliable customer support across ECG and Holter solutions-bridging clinical excellence with customer enablement to support accurate diagnosis and efficient workflows.
What We Offer
Balanced clinical and customer facing role
Broad exposure to cardiac diagnostic use cases
Ongoing clinical development
Opportunity to influence clinical quality and customer experience
Collaborative, international
Responsibilities
Holter & ECG Clinical Analysis (~50%)
Perform clinical review and quality control of Holter and ambulatory ECG recordings
Validate algorithm outputs for accuracy, artefacts, and clinical relevance
Identify rhythm abnormalities and draw sound clinical conclusions
Apply notification and escalation criteria per SOPs
Ensure timely, high quality physician reports
Maintain clinical documentation, quality standards, and compliance
Coordinate with reading partners to ensure consistency and turnaround times
Continuously develop ECG and arrhythmia interpretation expertise
Clinical Applications & Customer Support (~50%)
Act as clinical SME for ECG and Holter solutions
Deliver remote and on site training to technicians, nurses, and physicians
Support onboarding, go lives, implementations, and optimization activities
Advise on workflow optimization, signal quality, and interpretation best practices
Support integration of Holter workflows within enterprise ECG environments
Contribute to pre and post sales activities by demonstrating clinical value
Serve as primary clinical contact for customer inquiries
Provide structured feedback to internal teams on clinical performance and usability
Collaboration & Team Contribution
Partner with sales, service, informatics, and clinical teams
Share clinical insights and best practices across the organization
Support continuous improvement in clinical workflows and quality processes
Contribute to a collaborative, quality driven team culture
Qualifications
Qualifications & Experience
Degree, certification, or licensure in Cardiac Technology, Nursing, Biomedical Science, or equivalent
Proven hands on experience in ECG and Holter analysis (mandatory)
Strong ECG rhythm interpretation and arrhythmia knowledge
Experience working directly with clinicians and healthcare staff
Strong organizational skills and attention to detail
Comfortable in a hybrid role with customer site visits
Driving license
Key Skills & Attributes
Strong clinical ECG & Holter expertise
Quality focused, analytical, and detail oriented
Clear, professional communicator
Customer oriented and collaborative
Able to work independently within defined processes
Languages
English: mandatory
Swedish: mandatory
Additional languages: preferred
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
