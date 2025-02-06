Climate System Engineer - Expert
2025-02-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blue Eye AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
We are looking for an Expert Level Climate Systems Engineer to work onsite 100% in Gothenburg with our EV Automotive client.
The position demands a senior level expertise and in highlighted areas with proven background only.
Responsible for leading the development of several components Climate system. That includes requirement settings, engineering solutions, supplier management, problem resolution and quality assurance of parts from start to finish of a platform project.
This role includes a broad scope of working tasks, everything from supplier and project meetings,
vehicle expeditions, defining concepts, analyze AC or HVAC characteristics and discussion of future
solutions. The work process includes the early concept phase to the finished product.
Qualifications
• Mechanical Engineering: And Fluid mechanics; Design, requirement setting, analyze,
manufacture, and maintain mechanical system.
• Electromechanical Design: Combine electrical and mechanical processes and
procedures drawn from electrical and mechanical engineering (e.g., actuators)
• Electromechanical Assemblies: experience designing, manufacturing and hardware
technologies combining electrical and mechanical component and function
• Change management: Leading suppliers through engineering changes and quality
assurance fulfilling internal process. PCR process.
• Quality: FMEA, Design review, ESOW, other documentation,
• Problem Solver (can do attitude)
• Design review tool
• Knowledge in Electro-mechanical systems (actuators)
• Knowledge of relevant safety requirements and legislation
• Knowledge of refrigerant system principles and Joule system. Heat exchanger and/or
compressor knowledge is preferable.
• Minimum 5 years' experience of managing suppliers of refrigerant and other climate
parts.
• Minimum 5 years working experience of automotive industry.
• Experience of working from supplier selection until PPAP2 and launch phase of at
least 1 automotive project
