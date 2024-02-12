Climate Product Manager at the Exponential Roadmap Initiative
Internet of Planet AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-02-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internet of Planet AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a mission driven product manager with strong ambition and organizational skills. Would you like to collaborate with world-leading businesses and science organizations by establishing and driving game-changing climate action projects with exponential scaling potential?
Please send your application (CV and Cover Letter) to hello@exponentialroadmap.org
. Review of applications and recruitment is handled on an ongoing basis.
About the role
As a product manager you will establish and develop unique, game-changing business and climate action software products with exponential scaling potential (current project portfolio includes the 1.5°C Business Playbook, 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders and the SME Climate Hub. You will work together with engaged team members in a wide array of tasks. The role involves multi-stakeholder coordination, primarily with our member companies and climate organizations. You will be directly involved in setting a roadmap and plan to drive activities from starting point to delivery, all anchored in the latest climate science, aiming to accelerate climate action and solutions exponentially to halve global emissions by 2030. Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Ownership of a key product/solutions area, contributing to the long-term vision, establishing the solutions roadmap, goals, and the impact and revenue/cost results.
Overseeing software development from high-level concept design to delivery and operation.
Driving the organization, structure and project team (including driving feature requirements to developers and working with other team members and stakeholders).
Marketing strategy and stakeholder insights research.
Multi-stakeholder coordination and stakeholder management.
Conducting trainings, events and workshops.
Report results to key stakeholders.
We are looking for:
Skills and abilities include:
5 years of previous relevant working experience
Strong project management skills
Highly organized and result-driven with excellent time management skills
Ability to work effectively in a team environment
Flexibility and motivation to take on big challenges
High work ethic, problem-solving skills and critical thinking
Share our mission to contribute to our global mission to halve emissions by 2030
Education and experience:
Relevant Master's Degree with strong academic results
Experience in establishing and driving multi-stakeholder projects applying agile and lean-start-up methodologies
Software product management experience leading a cross functional team
Experience from working with business customers and other stakeholders
Excellent track record in achieving concrete results in demanding environments
Climate and sustainability knowledge and insight
Professional proficiency in English
We are open to other backgrounds and degrees if we find the right person.
Terms:
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Contract type: Full time employment
Application closes: February 25th 2024
About the Exponential Roadmap Initiative
Exponential Roadmap Initiative (ERI) is supporting innovative, transformative and disruptive companies to halve greenhouse gas emissions before 2030 through exponential climate action and solutions, with members such as Netflix, Google, Spotify and IKEA. Since launching the concept of Carbon Law in 2017, and joining Race to Zero as a Partner in 2020, ERI has continued to widely communicate the urgency of halving global emissions.
Exponential Roadmap Initiative is anchored in the latest climate science, working closely with Stockholm Resilience Centre, WWF and Potsdam Institute of Climate Impact Research, whose director Johan Rockström is Co-Chair of the Exponential Roadmap Initiative together with Johan Falk, CEO and co-founder.. The initiative is an accredited partner of the United Nations' Race to Zero campaign. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-25
E-post: hello@exponentialroadmap.org Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internet of Planet AB
(org.nr 559150-5358) Arbetsplats
Exponential Roadmap Initiative Jobbnummer
8462803