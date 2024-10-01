Client Executive Midcorp to C&I Stockholm
2024-10-01
Are you passionate about about Corporate Banking and the industrial sectors?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Develop and pursue the bank's strategy for a portfolio of mid corporate clients within the industrial sector
Maintain and develop relationships at senior client level being their trusted advisor and drive customer satisfaction
Lead client meetings together with product specialists, negotiate and deliver product solutions across the portfolio
Very important will be to create, discuss ideas and be responsible for acquisition of new clients
Be responsible for needed bank internal processes such as credit processes
Maximize risk adjusted return for your client portfolio
Build and develop a network within Swedbank across product areas and geographies
What isneeded in this role: Minimum bachelor's degree in a relevant field
Minimum five years of experience at senior level in a bank or similar
Analytical skills and credit knowledge such as risk- and regulatory policies
High degree of flexibility and client service orientation
A true team player with a strong drive and a high degree of initiative without losing the ability to pay attention to details
Strong sales skills, strategic thinking coupled with high integrity
Strong leadership- and project management skills with the ability to coordinate specialists towards our clients
What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and...
be a part of a fun team of professionals, who are working with the most interesting customers in the bank. We are now looking for a Client Executive to be based in Stockholm to cover and expand our relationship with clients within Sector Industrials & Telecom. Our set-up is based on a Client Centric culture with the combination of sector knowledge and a good and solid knowledge of customer needs and Swedbanks product delivery. The Client Executive is the leader of the portfolio/client team as a proactive chairman with the overall client responsibility.
The Sector team work seamlessly with colleagues across our home markets. This client executive position will be placed in Stockholm. Andreas de Neergaard, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 23.10.2024.Location: Stockholm
Recruiting manager:Andreas de Neergaard
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
