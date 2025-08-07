Clerk cum Typist
2025-08-07
The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Stockholm will receive applications for the post of Clerk cum Typist from those possessing the under mentioned profile:
• Bachelor's Degree or Diploma and with work experience in relevant field
• Knowledge in office procedures with knowledge and skills in office, file and mail management
• Computer proficiency with speedy and accurate typing skills
• Proficiency in IT skills with basic knowledge in software systems
• Excellent command of English and Swedish Languages (written and spoken)
• Strong communication skills with a pleasing and friendly disposition
• Passion and dedication to perform individually as well as to work within a team
• Work Experience in diplomatic missions is an added advantage
The applicants will be shortlisted and will be invited for an interview.
Monthly salary
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-20
E-post: vacancy.stockholm@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sri Lankas Ambassad
Strandvägen 39, 1 tr
)
104 50 STOCKHOLM
