Cleaner (Hotels)

Cleaner for service company rendering services to Hotels
Are you a reliable and flexible person who enjoys active work and being on the move?
We are looking for a new member to join a cleaning team that provides cleaning services for hotels in Stockholm.
The employer is an established service provider operating in the Stockholm region.
They focus on delivering high-quality cleaning and facility services to a variety of office environments. The team values reliability, flexibility, and creating opportunities for long-term employment and growth.
Location: Stockholm area (working in 1 location during the day)
Who we are looking for:
Cleaner
Responsibilities:
• cleaning hotel rooms;
• cleaning other hotel areas.
Requirements:
• English or Swedish at a conversational level;
• previous experience in hotel housekeeping is a plus.
Your profile:
• ability to work in a fast-paced environment;
• attention to detail and thoroughness;
• friendly, energetic, and committed to high service quality.
Employer offers:
• the opportunity to receive a permanent contract after the probation period;
• standard shifts from 08:00 to 14:30, including weekdays and weekends;
• possibility of additional shifts if available and desired.
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
