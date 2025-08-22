Cleaner (Hotels)

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Städarjobb / Stockholm
2025-08-22


Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Täby, Upplands Väsby eller i hela Sverige

Cleaner for service company rendering services to Hotels

Are you a reliable and flexible person who enjoys active work and being on the move?

We are looking for a new member to join a cleaning team that provides cleaning services for hotels in Stockholm.

The employer is an established service provider operating in the Stockholm region.

They focus on delivering high-quality cleaning and facility services to a variety of office environments. The team values reliability, flexibility, and creating opportunities for long-term employment and growth.

Location: Stockholm area (working in 1 location during the day)

Who we are looking for:

Cleaner

Responsibilities:

• cleaning hotel rooms;

• cleaning other hotel areas.

Requirements:

• English or Swedish at a conversational level;

• previous experience in hotel housekeeping is a plus.

Your profile:

• ability to work in a fast-paced environment;

• attention to detail and thoroughness;

• friendly, energetic, and committed to high service quality.

Employer offers:

• the opportunity to receive a permanent contract after the probation period;

• standard shifts from 08:00 to 14:30, including weekdays and weekends;

• possibility of additional shifts if available and desired.

Important:

This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
9471625

Prenumerera på jobb från Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören: