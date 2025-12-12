Cleaner
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.
Our client is specializing in property management, real estate services, and investment projects. The company provides reliable, high-quality maintenance and facility services, focusing on professionalism and long-term value.
Location:
Skåne
Who we are looking for:
Cleaner/lokalvårdare
Your responsibilities:
• Perform cleaning of apartments, including regular and deep cleaning.
• Carry out move-out cleaning according to established standards.
• Ensures all assigned spaces are cleaned thoroughly and on time.
Requirements:
• You speak and understand Swedish, English or both at an intermediate level.
• You have previous experience as cleaner/lokalvårdare.
• Driving license B is a requirement.
• If you have your own car is a big plus.
Your profile:
• You are service minded and client orintated.
• You are hard working and stress resilient.
What employer offers:
• Extra job employment (vid behov).
• Fuel compensation if traveled by own car (28 kr/mil).
• Uniform is provided.
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
