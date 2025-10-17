Christmas work in Odenplan - Childcare
Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team as a Nanny at Stockholm's International Nanny Agency!
We are looking for experienced and dedicated nannies experienced with groupages from 0-1 year old and young children, and available to work around Stockholm from as soon as possible. Are you the perfect fit?
Position details:
Location: Odenplan
Children: 5 year old girl, 4 year old boy
Starting: From December 6th - January 6th. They will need help for Christmas and New Year as well.
Routine: taking care of the children throughout the whole day. Someone who can help with meals, bedtime routine, activities and daily routine.
Schedule: Monday - Friday, sometimes weekends.
Hours: from 08:00 - 18:00 but family flexible and open to discuss with the nanny
Duration: Short term
Language: Swedish ( priority), English
Allergies: No
Pets: No
Requirements: Someone experience with this groupage, reliable, active, creative and available to commit for the whole period.
We're looking for candidates who:
• Have prior childcare experience, especially with babies and young children.
• Hold a valid CPR and first aid certification (or are willing to obtain one).
• Possess a clear background check and excellent references.
• Demonstrate a genuine love for working with children and a positive, nurturing attitude.
• Are flexible with the schedule.
How to Apply
If you are passionate about childcare and meet the requirements, we'd love to hear from you! Please send your resume and a brief cover letter detailing your childcare experience and why you'd be a great fit for this role to: info@stockholm-nanny.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-16
E-post: info@stockholm-nanny.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB
Agnes Lagerstedts Gata 5 (visa karta
)
129 51 HÄGERSTEN Jobbnummer
9562566