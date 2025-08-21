Childcare job in Täby

Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Täby
2025-08-21


Join Our Team as a Nanny at Stockholm's International Nanny Agency!
We are looking for experienced and dedicated nannies experienced with group ages from 0-1 year old and young children, and available to work around Stockholm from as soon as possible. Are you the perfect fit?
Position details:
Location: Täby
Children: 5 years and 8 years old
Starting: as soon as possible
Schedule: Wednesdays and Thursday afternoons
Hours: 16:00 - 20:00
Duration: Long term
Language: English or Swedish
Allergies: No
Pets: No
Requirements: Someone experience with this groupage, reliable, available to commit long term.
We're looking for candidates who:
• Have prior childcare experience, especially with babies and young children.
• Hold a valid CPR and first aid certification (or are willing to obtain one).
• Possess a clear background check and excellent references.
• Demonstrate a genuine love for working with children and a positive, nurturing attitude.
• Are flexible with the schedule.
How to Apply
If you are passionate about childcare and meet the requirements, we'd love to hear from you! Please send your resume and a brief cover letter detailing your childcare experience and why you'd be a great fit for this role to: info@stockholm-nanny.se

Arbetsgivare
Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB
183 34  TÄBY

Jobbnummer
9469187

