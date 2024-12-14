Chief Operating Officer (COO)
2024-12-14
Company Overview
GMBC is a small yet rapidly growing startup based in Stockholm. Currently a team of 8, we are on an ambitious journey to scale our innovative solutions and transform the way businesses operate. As the COO, you will play a pivotal role in shaping our operational framework and driving growth during this critical early stage.
Job Duties
1. Strategic Planning & Execution
• Collaborate with the founders to define long-term business strategies and milestones.
• Design, implement, and optimize operational processes that align with company objectives.
• Oversee planning and budgeting, ensuring resources are allocated effectively to meet strategic goals.
2. Operational Management & Scalability
• Establish workflows and operational best practices to support a quickly expanding team.
• Implement policies and procedures to maintain efficiency and quality as the company grows.
* Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) and drive continuous improvement across all areas of operations.
3. Team Leadership & Collaboration
• Work closely with the founders to build and lead cross-functional teams, setting clear goals and performance metrics.
• Develop a people-focused culture that emphasizes growth, collaboration, and accountability.
• Provide mentorship, feedback, and coaching to ensure team success.
4. Financial Oversight
• Oversee budgeting, forecasting, and financial analysis to support data-driven decision-making.
• Partner with leadership to manage fundraising efforts and investor relationships.
• Ensure cost-effective solutions while driving profitability and value.
5. Risk & Compliance Management
• Identify operational risks and devise mitigation strategies.
• Manage legal, regulatory, and compliance requirements, working with external advisors when necessary.
• Establish internal controls to safeguard company assets and intellectual property.
6. Stakeholder Relationship Management
• Represent the company in external meetings, partnerships, and events.
• Cultivate relationships with customers, vendors, and strategic partners.
• Drive brand presence and thought leadership in the industry.
Qualification Requirements
• Education & Experience: Bachelor's degree in Business Administration or related field (MBA or equivalent preferred).
• Startup Experience: Proven track record in an early-stage startup environment, ideally in an operational leadership role.
• Operational Excellence: Strong background in process design, financial management, and scaling operations.
• Leadership & Communication: Exceptional leadership qualities, with the ability to communicate effectively and motivate teams.
• Strategic Thinking: Demonstrated ability to translate high-level strategies into actionable roadmaps.
• Analytical Skills: Proficiency in data analysis, budgeting, and financial modeling.
• Adaptability: Comfortable working in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment with limited resources.
• Team Player: Willingness to roll up your sleeves and handle day-to-day tasks as we grow the team.
Interested applicants should be prepared to thrive in a hands-on role that requires both strategic thinking and meticulous execution. If you're passionate about shaping a company from the ground up, we'd love to hear from you!
Employment Type: Full-Time
To apply, please submit your resume and a brief cover letter explaining your fit for the role. We look forward to building the next chapter together. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-01
E-post: job.gmbergman@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gm Bergman Consulting AB
(org.nr 556910-9100) Arbetsplats
Gmbc AB Jobbnummer
9061311