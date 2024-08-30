Chief of staff - Powertrain Controls (ENE)
2024-08-30
What we do
With a unique position in the industry, Traton and Scania are well-positioned to take the lead in the transition to a sustainable transport system. To remain at the forefront and drive development, it is crucial that we continuously make improvements while daring to think differently and explore new paths.
The department, Powertrain Controls, consists of 500 people and develops electronics and software for Scania and Traton. An important part of the department is our staff group, Business Processes and Support, which leads strategic work within the department and provides support to other functions.
Work is currently underway to merge the development organizations from Traton's various brands into a central R&D organization within Traton to enhance our ability to develop the transport systems of the future. A change where the staff group plays an important role in both supporting the department during the transformation and leading the change efforts.
Your assignment
As the head of the staff group, Business Processes and Support, you will report to the department head, be part of the management team, and together with your group, develop and be responsible for:
• Leading transformation work within the department
• Business development
• Central occupational health and safety work
• The department's assistants and administration
• Financial management, and controller activities, at the department level
Together with the rest of the department management team, you will also play an important role in developing the management system and shaping the future of the department, our products, our processes, and our personnel.
Who are you?
We are looking for applicants with the following background and skills:
• Previous managerial experience and enjoy leadership roles, preferably in a global role
• Knowledge of one or more of the group's areas of responsibility
• Enjoy building teams and social relationships
• Enjoy engaging with issues and challenges at both local and global levels
• Structured and able to create a structure for others
• Communicate fluently in Swedish and English
For more information
Please contact Fredrik Jansson, Engineering Director, +46 8-55352371.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 15 September 2024. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com
