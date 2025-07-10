Chief Engineer
Do you want to lead impactful projects alongside skilled colleagues and grow your expertise as we shape the future of automation in tissue production together?
Our Tissue Machine Controls & Automation department is now looking for an engaged and motivated Chief Engineer. In the Controls & Automation department, we design, develop, and commission automation systems as part of our tissue machine deliveries. These deliveries range from completely new tissue production facilities to major rebuilds and smaller service assignments both locally and worldwide.
About the Role
You'll work in close collaboration with experts across multiple disciplines within the department (Hydraulics, Pneumatics, Electrical, Lubrication Systems, Piping Design, Programming), as well as with adjacent departments, project management, and our customers. With the automation field evolving rapidly, we continuously face new and exciting challenges.
As Chief Engineer in Controls & Automation, you will take the lead in planning, coordinating, and following up on the department's work within assigned projects. You will play an active role in project-related development work and are expected to continuously improve working methods within your area of responsibility.
International travel is a natural part of the role.
Expectations
Engineering degree or equivalent experience with strong automation knowledge
Leadership experience
Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written. Proficiency in other languages are advantageous.
Experience from the pulp and paper industry
Expert certification in Machine Safety
You are a driven, committed, and creative person who motivates those around you. You build trust easily and foster strong relationships with both colleagues and project stakeholders. You see yourself as a natural leader who takes responsibility for reaching goals and delivering strong results
What We Offer
This role offers stimulating and varied work with excellent development opportunities within a global company at the forefront of the tissue industry. Here, you'll have the opportunity to grow, make an impact, and help shape the future of the industry.
Additional information
Please send your application via the link provided, as we will start screening applications continuously, but no later than August 15th.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Jonas Johansson, Director Tissue Controls and Automation, Machinery Units at jonas.johansson@valmet.com
.
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With over 19,000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
www.valmet.com/careers Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valmet AB
