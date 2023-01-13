Chemical Process Design Engineer
Johnson Matthey Formox AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Perstorp Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Perstorp
2023-01-13
, Klippan
, Örkelljunga
, Hässleholm
, Höör
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Johnson Matthey Formox AB i Perstorp
As chemical process engineer you will be responsible for developing, designing and supplying complete formaldehyde and UFC plants to customers worldwide. You will have the key role in our plant projects from order to delivery and start-up of the plants, and you will work close to our Commercial and R&D departments.
What you will do
• Develop process engineering packages for assigned plant projects
• Participate in customer meetings with customers
• Lead and execute commissioning and plant start-up activities
• Design and develop process equipment
• Participate in the execution of risk assessments, pre-studies and feasibility studies
• Develop process engineering tools
• International travel up to 6 weeks
What we offer
We offer challenging and stimulating work in an international environment that supports your own development. We encourage flexible and hybrid working and invest in mental and physical wellbeing of our employees. We offer attractive pension and insurance schemes and many other benefits. The position is based in Perstorp (hybrid).
Who you are
We believe you are a highly customer-oriented Chemical Engineer (MSc) with very good communication and problem-solving skills. You have a strong drive for results, work in a structured and organized way and can handle different projects at the same time.
We 're Johnson Matthey - Catalysing the net zero transition
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources.
JM Formox AB is the world leader in formaldehyde technology. We develop and manufacture catalysts, supply complete plants and provide technical support to customers worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Johnson Matthey Formox AB
(org.nr 556760-4235)
Perstorp Industripark (visa karta
)
284 80 PERSTORP Jobbnummer
7340542