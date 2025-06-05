Chef (summer Job)
Experienced Chef Wanted - Seasonal Opportunity in a Vibrant Summer Location
Are you a skilled and passionate chef with solid experience in the hot kitchen? Do you enjoy working in a dynamic environment surrounded by nature and summer vibes? We are looking for a professional chef to join the kitchen team at a popular seasonal destination known for its welcoming atmosphere and lively surroundings.
Location: Leksand - a fun and active place to live and work during the summer, close to nature and summer attractions.
Who we are looking for:Professional Chef - full-time, seasonal position.
Responsibilities:
• independently prepare hot meals in a fast-paced kitchen;
• contribute to daily operations during breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner service;
• follow hygiene and safety standards in food handling and kitchen routines;
• assist with menu execution and ensure food is served to high standards;
work efficiently as part of a larger kitchen team.
Requirements:
• solid previous experience in hot kitchen cooking - required;
• ability to communicate in English and/or Swedish;
• readiness to work flexible shifts, including evenings and weekends;
• good physical condition and team spirit.
Your profile:
• you take pride in delivering quality food under time pressure;
• you are reliable, solution-oriented, and organized;
• you enjoy working with others and bring a positive attitude to the kitchen.
What the employer offers:
• seasonal full-time contract from mid-June to mid-August 2025;
• free accommodation provided during employment;
• access to company bicycles for daily transport;
• salary according to Swedish collective agreements, with paid vacation and evening/weekend bonuses.
Important:This position is part of a project funded by the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF), aimed at supporting newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents in entering the Swedish labor market. If this applies to you, we especially encourage you to apply. Ersättning
