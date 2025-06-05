Chef (summer Job)

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Kockjobb / Falun
2025-06-05


Experienced Chef Wanted - Seasonal Opportunity in a Vibrant Summer Location

Are you a skilled and passionate chef with solid experience in the hot kitchen? Do you enjoy working in a dynamic environment surrounded by nature and summer vibes? We are looking for a professional chef to join the kitchen team at a popular seasonal destination known for its welcoming atmosphere and lively surroundings.

Location: Leksand - a fun and active place to live and work during the summer, close to nature and summer attractions.

Who we are looking for:Professional Chef - full-time, seasonal position.

Responsibilities:

• independently prepare hot meals in a fast-paced kitchen;

• contribute to daily operations during breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner service;

• follow hygiene and safety standards in food handling and kitchen routines;

• assist with menu execution and ensure food is served to high standards;

work efficiently as part of a larger kitchen team.

Requirements:

• solid previous experience in hot kitchen cooking - required;

• ability to communicate in English and/or Swedish;

• readiness to work flexible shifts, including evenings and weekends;

• good physical condition and team spirit.

Your profile:

• you take pride in delivering quality food under time pressure;

• you are reliable, solution-oriented, and organized;

• you enjoy working with others and bring a positive attitude to the kitchen.

What the employer offers:

• seasonal full-time contract from mid-June to mid-August 2025;

• free accommodation provided during employment;

• access to company bicycles for daily transport;

• salary according to Swedish collective agreements, with paid vacation and evening/weekend bonuses.

Important:This position is part of a project funded by the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF), aimed at supporting newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents in entering the Swedish labor market. If this applies to you, we especially encourage you to apply.

Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Jobbnummer
9377425

