Chef de partie at restaurant Tizne
Restaurant Mex AB / Kockjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kockjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-21
We are looking for chef for cold section and hot section.
Being clean and organized is expected with a passion to give a good service and experience to the guest.
For hot kitchen we expect you clean fish, cut meat and follow the tickets during service beside communicate with front of house
For cold kitchen have good knife skills, able to make ice cream, tart tatin, mousses and be clean Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31 Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Tizne CHEF APLICATION". Arbetsgivare Restaurant Mex AB
(org.nr 559388-7622)
Fjärde Långgatan 3 (visa karta
)
413 05 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Mex Ab, Restaurant Jobbnummer
8279388