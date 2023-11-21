Chef de partie at restaurant Tizne

Restaurant Mex AB / Kockjobb / Göteborg
2023-11-21


We are looking for chef for cold section and hot section.

Being clean and organized is expected with a passion to give a good service and experience to the guest.
For hot kitchen we expect you clean fish, cut meat and follow the tickets during service beside communicate with front of house

For cold kitchen have good knife skills, able to make ice cream, tart tatin, mousses and be clean

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31

Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Tizne CHEF APLICATION".

Restaurant Mex AB (org.nr 559388-7622)
Fjärde Långgatan 3 (visa karta)
413 05  GÖTEBORG

Mex Ab, Restaurant

8279388

