Chef - Hotel At Six

2024-08-02
A team player with an eye for detail and a passion for delivering a culinary experience beyond expectation - does that sound like you? Then you should definitely continue reading...
The Magic Starts At Six
At Six is a contemporary art and design hotel with 343 rooms and suites, including our Masterpiece Suite and 32 longstay apartments adjacent to the hotel. In the house you will also find - a gym, our wine bar Blanche & Hierta, At Six Cocktail Bar, and our Dining Room, along with our rooftop bar Stockholm Under Stjärnorna. A big part of the hotel is Social At Six, our 3000m2 flexible event and meeting space where the only limits are the ones of your imagination.
At Six is a part of Petter Stordalen's hotel group Nordic Hotels & Resorts which also includes the neighbouring hotel Hobo, Sommerro, Villa Copenhagen, The Thief, Copperhill, and Yasuragi among others.
At Six is striving to elevate the meaning of hospitality while perfecting the art of details. Today, we're one of the leading choices for high-end travelers in Scandinavia. Our employees pride themselves in creating the best possible experience for our guests, in a warm and friendly work environment. It's a simple equation; happy employees = happy and satisfied guests.
With a Passion for Modern Gastronomy and the Culinary Experience
The Food & Beverage department is pretty much the heart of the hotel. Here you'll find one restaurant, one bistro, two bars, and a rooftop park, each unique in regards to products, inspiration, and atmosphere, all relentless in their pursuit of culinary excellence. You will most certainly never be bored - your many colleagues and different happenings and events will see to that. Wine makers dinners, conferences, dinner packages and more will keep you on your toes. You will be part of an ambitious and supportive team who understands the importance of good communication. It is the key to our operations running smoothly, both within your team and also across departments.
The Role and Our Philosophy
As a chef At Six you will be responsible for different sections. We see that you are able to properly prep for service and keep the required production pace while being in sync with your team and also be able to work alone. You will also work on other stations and work day and night shifts. As a part of the job you will handle inventory and make sure to always deliver food of the highest quality. As for all kitchen-staff you have a responsibility to maintain a good level of hygiene, health and safety.
Our philosophy is that every detail makes a difference, and the differences make all the details!
And what about you?
We believe you have a passion for fine dining and creating extraordinary culinary experiences. To always strive to exceed guest expectations is only natural to you and you have a genuine love for food and beverage.
You are an organized team player who understands the value of exceptional service and thrives in working together with your team to bring out dishes of the highest quality.
You have at least 2 years of experience working in a similar position in a high end restaurant, and it is meritorious if you have experience working in a hotel.
To recap, do you have all of the below skills and traits?
• 2 years experience from a similar position, preferably in fine dining
• A keen eye for detail
• A team player with good communication skills
• Able to communicate well in both Swedish and English
Let's get to the good stuff;
Our employees, or as we like to call them; our ambassadors, make us who we are. This means we are diverse, reliant and impeccably service minded. As an employer, At Six is encouraging, humble and fun (no really, we are). Here, you will work in a beautiful and inspiring environment with people who you'll soon call dear friends or empowering mentors. We strive to provide good opportunities for career growth.
And to top it off,
4 free hotel nights at any Strawberry hotel
Employee and Friends & Family room rates
Discounts on food and drink for you and your friends
Along with additional benefits
In this day and age, sustainability is most likely something you value. Luckily, so do we. Through the programme We Care, all Strawberry Hotels make sure to facilitate an environment where our employees and planet thrive.
Join us!
There! With all the mandatory stuff out of the way, let's talk. Face to face, preferably. Apply below and don't hesitate to send our Executive Chef Naser Khlef an email at Naser.khlef@hotelatsix.com
if you have any questions.
