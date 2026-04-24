Channel Sales Representative, BMS Controls
Johnson Controls Systems & Service AB / Säljarjobb / Norrköping Visa alla säljarjobb i Norrköping
2026-04-24
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Johnson Controls Systems & Service AB i Norrköping
, Linköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Join Johnson Controls as Channel Sales and Account Manager for Sweden, part of the Global Products Nordic Team, focusing on driving the sales of our Building Management System (BMS) controls, valves, and actuators to systems integrators. This role emphasizes showcasing the benefits of our Easy IO technology and the unparalleled value of Johnson Controls products. Ideal candidates will have an understanding of the construction industry and systems integrators, paired with a hunter's ambition and a humble, nurturing approach.
What You Will Do
As an Indirect Seller, you will:
Develop and maintain strong relationships with systems integrators and other key stakeholders.
Promote Easy IO and Johnson Controls products, emphasizing their unique benefits and value.
Identify and expand sales opportunities, ensuring alignment with customer needs and market trends.
Collaborate with internal teams to deliver tailored and effective solutions.
Provide technical and product knowledge support to customers, enhancing their experience and satisfaction.
How You Will Do It
Your approach will embody Johnson Controls' core principles:
Take full accountability for your outcomes by delivering consistent and ethical results, ensuring customer satisfaction and maintaining integrity.
Focus on what matters by prioritizing customer needs and eliminating barriers to success.
Drive continuous improvement by actively seeking feedback, addressing challenges, and fostering innovative solutions.
Collaborate effectively within a diverse, inclusive team environment to achieve shared goals and success.
What We Look For
To succeed in this role, you should have:
Proven experience in sales or business development, preferably within the construction or building automation industry.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills, capable of building trust and fostering long-term relationships.
A proactive and goal-oriented mindset, with the ability to identify and act on new opportunities.
Familiarity with the Swedish market and an understanding of its unique challenges and opportunities.
Knowledge/understanding of HVAC, BMS controls, valves, actuators, and related systems will be an advantage.
Fluent spoken and written Swedish.
Ability to achieve sales targets in a remote/from home role.
Home base ideally close to Stockholm, though other Swedish locations may also be considered.
What We Offer
At Johnson Controls, we are committed to providing our team members with a competitive and supportive workplace. Benefits include:
Competitive salary and performance incentives.
Company car.
Comprehensive training programs for personal and professional growth.
A collaborative and innovative work environment.
Opportunities to contribute to sustainable and impactful projects.
Join us and be part of a team that is shaping the future of building management systems and automation. Apply today to make a difference in the Swedish market with Johnson Controls!
For further information about the role please contact Chris Ragnall, Senior Talent Acquisition Partner on +44 7967 773021 or chris.james.ragnall@jci.com
or Magne Åkvåg, Sales Manager on +47 411 90 688 or magne.akvag@jci.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: chris.james.ragnall@jci.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Johnson Controls Systems & Service AB
(org.nr 556417-4091)
Lindåkersgatan 2 (visa karta
)
602 23 NORRKÖPING Arbetsplats
Johnson Controls Systems & Service Kontakt
Senior Talent Acquisition Partner
Chris Ragnall chris.james.ragnall@jci.com +44 7967 773021 Jobbnummer
9875287