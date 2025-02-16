Change Lead - Finance Core
2025-02-16
We are looking for a passionate leader supporting Finance in our transformation journey in Shifting Focus and Changing Minds!
You will be part of a competent and engaged team aiming to be the change engine of Scania's global Finance Community. We are the "Finance Way and Innovation Office" - the centre of excellence for finance strategy development, digitalisation, information management, PMO, portfolio management, project management, change and communication.
Your Role
In this senior position within the Finance Transformation Program, you will be part of the global Finance change agenda and lead the Industrial Finance Change agenda, working closely with the Head Office to support the transition to our future ERP platform, SAP S/4HANA. Operating in a dynamic environment, your role is crucial in shifting mindsets and fostering a culture of change. As a key member of the program's management team, you will contribute directly to its success.
Key Responsibilities
• Lead the Finance change agenda across SAP rollouts, collaborating with transformation programs in Purchasing and Production & Logistics.
• Support the Change, Communication, and Training workstream within the ERP coordination program.
• Align and coordinate Finance transformation initiatives to ensure seamless execution.
• Manage change and training efforts, addressing the needs of diverse stakeholders.
• Develop and maintain the Change Strategy, Change Plan, and Stakeholder Analysis.
• Ensure leadership and people readiness for the transformation.
• Contribute to process governance development within Finance.
• Promote agile ways of working, fostering speed, flexibility, and engagement.
Collaboration and Influence
This role involves significant relationship-building across all levels, from senior and middle management to colleagues throughout the global Finance Community. Your ability to engage, influence, and drive change will be key to the program's success.
Who are you?
We seek a finance leader passionate about change, with experience in SAP S/4HANA Finance transformation projects.
You should have expertise in SAP FI/CO (Financial Accounting & Controlling), covering key finance processes like General Ledger (GL), Accounts Payable (AP), Accounts Receivable (AR), Asset Accounting (AA), Controlling (CO), and Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A).
Hands-on experience in SAP implementations, rollouts, or upgrades in global organizations is essential.
You will collaborate with senior finance leaders (CFOs, Controllers, Finance Directors) to align transformation goals and ensure seamless change execution with business, IT, and SAP partners. Strong relationship-building skills, a strategic mindset, and expertise in change management methodologies (Prosci ADKAR, Kotter's 8-Step Change Model, Lewin's Change Model) are advantageous.
Key responsibilities include assessing change impact, managing resistance, developing Change Strategies, Stakeholder Analysis, Communication Plans, and Training Programs, and leading finance training and end-user engagement.
You are an inspirational leader and skilled networker, excelling in building trust and fostering relationships. Confident in finance and leadership, you embrace new ways of connecting with people and understanding change dynamics.
Above all, your passion for transformation and people-centric change is what truly sets you apart.
Additional information
For more information please contact Anupam Goyal, Head of Finance Core, anupam.goyal@scania.com
or 08- 553 81 117.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-03-06. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-06
