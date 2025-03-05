CEO of Havio Health AB
About Havio Health
Havio Health AB is a pioneering digital health company focused on enabling doctors to confidently learn, prescribe, and monitor digital therapeutics (DiGAs). Our mission is to integrate innovative digital health solutions into everyday clinical practice, improving patient outcomes and making digital therapeutics more accessible.
Role Overview
We are seeking a highly motivated and strategic Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead Havio Health AB. The CEO will be responsible for overseeing business strategy, driving revenue growth, securing funding, and expanding operations in Sweden and internationally. This role requires strong leadership, financial acumen, and expertise in the digital health and medtech sectors.
Key Responsibilities
Strategic Leadership & Vision: Develop and execute the company's long-term vision, ensuring alignment with market needs and regulatory frameworks.
Business Growth & Revenue Generation: Drive revenue growth by launching the Havio platform, securing contracts with healthcare providers, and expanding partnerships in Germany and Sweden.
Fundraising & Investor Relations: Lead investment strategy, secure funding from venture capital firms, and manage relationships with investors and grant providers.
Operational & Financial Management: Oversee financial planning, budgeting, and risk management to ensure business sustainability.
Regulatory & Compliance Oversight: Ensure the company adheres to all GDPR, health data security, and medical compliance regulations.
Team Leadership & Hiring: Build and scale a high-performing team, hiring key talent across product development, sales, and operations.
Market Expansion & Customer Engagement: Drive market adoption of digital therapeutics, engage with doctors, and enhance user experience.
Qualifications & Experience
Proven leadership experience as a CEO, Founder, or Senior Executive in a healthtech, medtech, or digital health company.
Strong track record in fundraising, business development, and strategic partnerships.
Experience in scaling early-stage startups, particularly in healthtech or SaaS.
Familiarity with European healthcare systems, DiGAs, and medical regulations is a plus.
Strong financial and operational management experience.
Excellent communication skills in English. Så ansöker du
