Central Alps And Quality Driver
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Lund Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Lund
2025-02-17
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
At Alfa Laval, our Production System (ALPS) is a cornerstone of our management system, guiding how we work, solve problems, and continuously improve. Built on Lean and Six Sigma (LSS) philosophies, ALPS encompasses our values, principles, methods, and tools. We pride ourselves on fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace where care and empowerment are important.
About The Role:
Part Distribution and Logistics (PDL) is seeking a dedicated Central ALPS and Quality Driver. In this role, you will identify opportunities to streamline processes and continue to foster a culture of continuous improvement.
As a member of the PDL Operations and Supply Chain Development team, you will:
*
Be a key player in driving the development, roadmap and deployment of the continuous improvement program (ALPS) and quality initiatives at PDL
*
Drive and improve the quality and compliance processes and ensure a unified approach across PDL and in collaboration with the DCs and stakeholders across Alfa Laval.
*
Perform audits and coaching dialogues and trainings according to the ALPS and lean six sigma standards.
*
Work cross functional with our distribution centers, central ALPS teams as well as with other stakeholders within Alfa Laval
We believe you have:
*
You have a Master's Degree in Engineering or similar
*
Proven experience in Lean and Six Sigma methodologies.
*
Strong leadership and project management skills.
*
Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.
*
Ability to foster a culture of continuous improvement.
Why Join Us?
At Alfa Laval, you will thrive in a truly diverse and inclusive workplace. You will have the opportunity to make a difference and continuously improve our distribution center operations. Join us in our mission to drive continuous improvement and achieve excellence.
What's in it for you
We offer you a challenging position in an open, friendly global and cross-functional environment, where we help each other to develop and create value.
