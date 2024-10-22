Cbees Postdoctoral Resarch Fellows (three Positions)
Södertörn University is a higher education institution in Stockholm that conducts education, research, and collaboration for sustainable societal development. We have around 13,500 students, 80 programmes and 340 courses, and we conduct education and research in the humanities, social sciences, technology and natural sciences. The university also offers police education and teacher education with an intercultural profile. A great deal of our research relates to the Baltic Sea region and Eastern Europe. We combine subjects, perspectives, people and experiences, and are worldminded, curious and questioning, searching for surprising syntheses, challenges and development.
The Centre for Baltic and East European Studies (CBEES) is tasked with stimulating and developing Södertörn University's multidisciplinary research and doctoral (third-cycle) education focusing on the Baltic Sea region and Eastern Europe. CBEES' objective is to increase the national and international impact of Baltic and Eastern European research conducted at Södertörn University, as well as achieve recognition of the university's status as a knowledge hub. CBEES is a point of contact, not just within the university but also for other research environments and the surrounding community. CBEES organises Advanced seminars, international conferences, summer schools, lectures, workshops, doctoral student meetings, and courses, and also publishes the Baltic Worlds journal and the yearly CBEES State of the Region Report. The research centre consists of professors, visiting researchers, postdocs, doctoral students and research coordinators. The working language at CBEES is English.
We are now recruiting three postdocs. Their fields of research should be closely connected with the research presently done at CBEES: social science, cultural studies, and historical studies. The applications must have a clear connection to research on the Baltic and East European region, and the applicant must show how the proposed research will contribute to the academic work at CBEES.
Job description
The duties of a postdoctoral research fellow primarily comprise research but also include the development of research activities and participation in the CBEES academic community. The selected postdocs are expected to comment on research papers presented at our Advanced seminars, participate in CBEES conferences and workshops, and be willing to provide advice to the doctoral students in our graduate school BEEGS, that is also part of CBEES' academic community.
Some teaching may also be included in these duties, but at no more than 20% of the total level of employment. The position may also include some administrative duties, such as organising conferences or workshops.
The work placement is at Södertörn University, Huddinge, Stockholm County. The postdoctoral research fellows are expected to join our research environment on-site.
Qualifications
Scholars are qualified to apply for this position as a postdoctoral research fellow if they have a doctoral degree in social sciences or humanities, or a qualification from abroad equivalent to a doctoral degree in these academic areas. This requirement must be fulfilled at the time when the employment decision is made.
Primary consideration will be given to those applicants who were awarded the above qualifications within three years before the application deadline for employment as a postdoctoral research fellow. Someone with a doctoral degree, or a qualification from abroad equivalent to a doctoral degree, from an earlier date may be considered if there are exceptional circumstances. Such exceptional circumstances are leave due to ill health, parental leave, positions of trust within trade union organisations, service in the Swedish armed forces, or other similar circumstances.
Södertörn University applies the below criteria for research expertise to the assessment of qualifications. If research expertise is demonstrated in a way other than that described below, the equivalent assessment must be made of this expertise.
Research expertise is demonstrated through a doctoral thesis and other scholarly publications in the relevant subject area and participation in research projects.
The applicant must also have the personal skills necessary to do the job well and to represent the university in a way that benefits its activities.
Grounds for assessment
The following grounds for assessment have been established for this position (in order of importance).
The below items must be documented.
• Research expertise.
• The quality of the research plan, with a focus on how the proposed research is clearly connected to research on the Baltic and East European region and will contribute to the academic work at CBEES.
• Administrative skills and good cooperation skills.
For complete information about qualifications and the criteria for assessing them, please read Södertörn University's Appointments Procedure.
Employment
All three positions are full-time and for a period of 24 months. The starting date will be between 1 March and 1 May and will be discussed in closer detail during the interviews with the shortlisted candidates.
Application
The application deadline is 30 November 2024.
Append:
• A research plan (max. three pages + references) as detailed in the Grounds for assessment.
• Doctoral thesis
• CV
• Personal letter
• Publications relevant to this position
• Documents that corroborate your administrative skills and cooperation skills
• Other publications you deem relevant
Additional information
Per Bolin, Director of CBEES, per.bolin@sh.se
Vit Kysilka, Administrative Officer, vit.kysilka@sh.se
Welcome with your application!
On our website, sh.se/vacantpositions, there is an application template that the applicant needs to follow. Publications referred to must be attached to the application.
An application that is not complete or arrives at Södertörn University after the closing date may be rejected.
The current employment is valid on condition that the employment decision becomes valid.
Union representatives:
SACO: info.saco@sh.se
ST: st@sh.se
SEKO: Henry Wölling tel: +46 8 524 840 80, henry.wolling@ki.se
