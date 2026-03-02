Category Manager MRO & Consumables
2026-03-02
Lyten is leading an industrial revolution through Lyten 3D GrapheneTM, a breakthrough supermaterial unlocking a new generation of products - from lithium-sulfur batteries and energy storage systems to concrete admixtures, lightweight composites, and next-generation sensors that are revolutionizing industries. Together, these innovations are making a massive global improvement and driving real-world impact across energy, mobility, construction, and defense.
At Lyten, we believe the most meaningful careers begin with purpose - and with people who want to make a difference. We're not just developing advanced supermaterials - we're about to change the world as we know it, reshaping how energy is stored, how products are built, and how progress is made.
We're entering an exciting growth phase, scaling production across the U.S. and Europe and expanding our team of engineers, scientists, and innovators.
Apply now to join our team and be part of something bigger than yourself - where collaboration, creativity, and purpose come together to build the technologies that will define the next century.
Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
The Category Manager of MRO and Consumables will:
• Define and implement the category strategy aligned with the company strategy and with internal stakeholders,
• Build the supply base, the supplier panel,
• Negotiate the contracts and recommend the suppliers for new projects,
• Drive the supplier performance and optimizations related to cost, quality, deliveries, sustainability,
• Manage and develop the relationship with Lyten's suppliers
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
• Defines the Sourcing Strategy for the assigned Category (MRO/Consumables) in line with the company ambition and with the different stakeholders ( R&D, CPM, Sustainability, Quality...), evaluate the different risks and implement mitigation plans.
• Scout the market, evaluates suppliers' capabilities and define the suppliers panel for the different projects, depending on stakeholders needs and in accordance to the company strategy.
• Build and maintain strong, long-term supplier relationships and develop the local supplier base.
• Send and pilot RFQs, negotiate long term contracts with best possible Quality Cost Delivery Sustainability contractual conditions with suppliers, with the ambition to achieve Best in Class performance for Lyten Programs
• Propose Sourcing and supplier contact to the Sourcing Committee
• Responsible for the global Supplier performance (QDCS) from Sourcing Phase to EOP and drive continuous improvement
• Works tightly with different functions and in line with the company gates expectations. Main stakeholders: R&D, Strategy, Sustainability and IP/Legal counterparts, internal clients as CPM and Purchasing project team, for the different entities of the group.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• MBA or MSc in relevant Engineering Fields or Supply Chain
• At least 5years of experience with strategic sourcing and procurement of MRO and Consumables in the automotive industry and an international environment.
Specific skills
English written and oral skills, other European or Asian language nice to have
Problem Solving
Analytical skills
Cost model approach of direct purchasing: MRO and consumables
Personal success factors
• Strong collaboration skills internal and external
• Strong ability to drive projects to completion in line with deadlines in an independent manner but with support and alignment from management and stakeholders
• Passionate about mission of Lyten
• Strong interest to develop excellent purchasing skills, including negotiation skills, strategy development and supplier management.
• Ability to multitask and prioritize.
• Collaborative attitude
• Capacity to travel, with regular visits of the Lyten's site and suppliers.
Why Work at Lyten
At Lyten, you'll be part of a team that's redefining what's possible in energy, materials, and manufacturing. We're not just imagining the future - we're building it today with breakthrough technologies that are changing how products are made and how industries innovate.
Our people are the heart of that mission. From world-class scientists and engineers to creative problem-solvers in operations, manufacturing, and commercialization, every member of the Lyten team plays a role in turning bold ideas into real-world impact. We believe that the best work happens when you're doing great things in the world - with people you like. Collaboration, curiosity, and a shared sense of purpose drive everything we do. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten AB
(org.nr 559550-2856)
Lundaleden 48 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS
9772626