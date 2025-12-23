Category Analyst - Marketplace Performance & Insights
2025-12-23
THE OPPORTUNITY IN A NUTSHELLYou? A sharp, curious analyst who loves understanding how marketplaces actually work - and who enjoys building the data, insights, and models that help others make smarter decisions.Role? Own and develop the analytical backbone for our Recommerce categories: datasets, dashboards, forecasting models, marketplace signals, experimentation insights, and clear narratives that guide both strategic and operational decisions.Company? Vend, home of Tori, Oikotie, FINN, Blocket, DBA & Bilbasen - where millions across the Nordics connect to buy and sell pre-loved items every day.Location? Aarhus, Helsinki, Oslo or Stockholm, with the flexibility to work remotely up to 50%. Your choice, your balance.Why us? You'll shape the fastest-growing vertical at Vend, collaborate with a strong Insights & Analytics community, and help define how our marketplace scales across countries, brands, and product teams.Sounds like your cup of tea? Check out the details below!WHO ARE YOU?You bring both analytical rigour and domain curiosity. You're as comfortable modelling in SQL or Python as you are explaining to a non-technical stakeholder why liquidity shifted or how supply dynamics influence pricing. Specifically, you bring:
- 3-6 years of experience in analytics, BI, marketplace performance, ecommerce, or product analytics roles.
- Strong analytical skills, with hands-on experience in tools like Tableau, Looker, PowerBI, Amplitude or similar - and you know how to turn insights into influence.
- Fluent SQL and experience shaping datasets and transformations; familiarity with dbt and modern data stacks is a plus.
- Experience using Python (or similar) for modelling, forecasting, or experimentation analysis.
- A collaborative mindset: you work well with PMs, UXers, developers, data engineers, and fellow analysts to solve real marketplace problems.
- A keen problem-solving instinct and strong attention to data quality and detail.
- A commercial mindset - you connect analytical patterns to business levers like liquidity, pricing mechanics, supply elasticity, and marketplace efficiency.
- Clear communication skills, especially when translating analytical complexity into crisp decisions for non-technical colleagues.
- Experience with conversion funnels, pricing variables, marketplace metrics or supply/demand dynamics is a plus - but your willingness to deeply learn the domain matters most.
WHAT'S THE JOB LIKE?Your missionYou provide the analytical foundation for category management - not just through dashboards, but through models, frameworks, and insights that help us understand supply, demand, pricing, liquidity and monetisation. You'll work closely with our Category Managers and with analysts across the business to build a coherent, data-driven view of how our marketplace grows.
Your day-to-day may include:
- Developing and maintaining dashboards and datasets covering gross merchandise value, category health, liquidity and monetisation - and building analytical deliverables outside dashboards when deeper modelling is needed.
- Ensuring data quality and stable pipelines, collaborating with data engineering and product analytics to strengthen foundations.
- Analysing supply and demand signals - including retention, behavioural insights, conversion patterns, quality indicators, and other marketplace signals.
- Identifying pricing anomalies, liquidity constraints, conversion blockers and category opportunities.
- Supporting experiments (A/B tests, pricing mechanics, category activations) with robust measurement frameworks and clear reporting.
- Building forecasting models, elasticity views and scenario analyses to guide strategy and prioritisation.
- Partnering with product and data teams on automation, alerts, scoring and classification logic to scale insights across markets.
Key projects you'll help shape
- A unified, multi-market marketplace health view across all Recommerce categories.
- Development of liquidity and pricing signals with product and data counterparts.
- Forecasting models and scenario simulations for category optimisation.
- Measurement frameworks that help evaluate new pricing mechanics and supply/demand activations.
THE CHALLENGE TO TURN INTO AN OPPORTUNITYVend Recommerce is scaling quickly - and some analytical foundations are still being built. This means not all signals exist yet, and frameworks need to be defined and standardised across brands and markets.For the right person, this is the chance to help design the analytical backbone of a Nordic marketplace: influence how teams think, how we measure performance, and how we prioritise the biggest opportunities.
A FEW WORDS FROM YOUR MANAGER"Hi, I'm Anders, Director in Recommerce.Our team sits at the centre of the Recommerce vertical, partnering with analysts, product managers, marketers and category leads across the Nordics.We value structured thinking, curiosity, and collaboration - and we rely on data to guide our most important decisions. You'll join a team where your work has a visible impact on strategy, experiments, and everyday marketplace outcomes."GOT YOUR ATTENTION? LET US HEAR FROM YOU!Submit your application by January 4th. We will start reviewing applications after the Christmas holidays.
QUESTIONS?Anders Spilling, Director in Recommerce, is happy to provide more information about the role and answer any questions.You can reach him at anders.spilling@vend.com
At Vend, our mission is simple: Smart choices made easy.
We're here to make sustainable living effortless through seamless digital experiences. As part of a dynamic family of marketplaces, including FINN, Blocket, Tori, Bytbil, Oikotie, Bilbasen, and DBA, we connect people with services and products that matter.
Driven by purpose and curiosity, we constantly evolve to meet today's needs and shape a smarter, more sustainable tomorrow.
