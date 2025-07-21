carpenter/ snikare
Marinelsson Elbolag AB / Snickarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla snickarjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Marinelsson Elbolag AB i Stockholm
Requirements:
Basic understanding and communicating in English language
High safety awareness and responsibility
Social skills and teamwork oriented
No requirements for previous experience
Appreciated:
Experience and understanding of working with wood, bricks, laying floor tiles,
Reading and understanding blueprints/designs,
Sufficient independent work skills,
Planning, reporting and communication skills
We are looking for you if:
You are responsible, reasonable and resilient.
Is meticulous, solution-oriented and has an eye for detail and safety.
Enjoys working in a team and contributes to a positive work environment.
Posses positive attitude and willingness to learn.
Employment type
Full-time employment (100%).
We offer collective agreements, salary and conditions according to collective agreements.
Employment, health insurance and pension contributions
We also offer accommodation
A stable full-time job in a growing industry.
Opportunity to develop within the company.
Great colleagues and a workplace with a focus on quality.
International teams that communicate in multiple languages like Russian, and Arabiska
Please note that we accept CVs and references via email and websiteelbolagab@proton.me
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-01
E-post: elbolagab@proton.me Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Marinelsson Elbolag AB
(org.nr 559500-9472)
Bråviksvägen 32 (visa karta
)
120 52 ÅRSTA Jobbnummer
9432929