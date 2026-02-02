Car Weaver Expert
2026-02-02
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Apply today, selection and interviews are ongoing.
Job summary Our client in the automotive industry is currently seeking a Car Weaver Expert.
Responsibilities:
Lead and guide the Software and Hardware Developers in the Car Weaver structures to fulfill our client's different requirements such as traceability, SUMS, etc.
Teach our client's developers how to efficiently work in the toolset for complex Integrated Electronic Units. The work is cross-carlines, i.e., involving all existing and planned vehicles.
Be part of defining improvements to the tool and ways of working. This includes responsibility within the team as well as enabling tools.
Collaborate with several teams and a broad network of engineers and interfaces. Supplier involvement will also be part of the work, e.g., requirement handling, test, and verification traceability.
Qualifications: -You need to have enough experience and knowledge in Car Weaver/System Weaver to define implementation in terms of time, sequence, and structure and how it interacts with different interfaces. -You need to have enough experience and knowledge in Car Weaver/System Weaver to lead different teams and developers in documenting the area effectively. -Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Desired Attributes: -You are accustomed to working in a global environment. -Clear communication and transparency should come naturally to you. -Team spirit and strong collaboration within the team and with different stakeholders should also come naturally to you. -You should be self-motivated, initiative-driven, and have a strong driving force to make a difference.
Additional information -When applying, include your hourly rate and possible start date -Clearly motivate how you meet the qualification. -We offer candidates continuously. This means that we sometimes remove the assignments before deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
Assignment start: ASAP
Remote work: No
Assignment duration: 1 year
Geographical region: Sweden\Skåne län, \Malmö (MALMÖ)
Application Deadline: 2026-02-28
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
