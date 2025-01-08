Campaign Lead
About WehypeAt Wehype, our mission is to empower Creators and Games to collaborate seamlessly and grow together. We achieve this by providing a platform that connects Creators and Games from all corners of the world through a rich product experience that supports various activations, including paid sponsorships, rewards, and giveaways.
About the RoleWehype works with the most renowned gaming publishers in the world. Every day, we support our clients in driving success for their games by enabling them to collaborate with content creators via the Wehype platform.
We are seeking a Campaign Lead to join our team. In this role, you will work closely with studios and publishers responsible for leading game titles worldwide. Your main responsibility will be managing client relationships, from initial contact to delivered service. You will assist clients in decision-making processes related to market and creator strategies, roadmaps, and game objectives. Supported by an experienced team and Wehype's industry-leading tools and platform, you will deliver exceptional service and results.
What You Will Do
Manage, organize, and project lead multiple ongoing influencer marketing campaigns on a global scale.
Use our technology to effectively manage campaigns, including overseeing the invitation and onboarding of influencers, handling logistics, and monitoring sponsored content, while assuming full ownership of deadlines and processes.
Collaborate with internal teams to gather and manage assets from brands.
Take charge of campaign goals, timelines, and budgets to ensure successful delivery.
Evaluate and analyze campaign performance metrics and create insights to improve outcomes.
Contribute to the development of innovative and engaging campaign strategies tailored to individual game titles.
Who you are
Fluent in English, written and spoken, with strong communication skills.
Entrepreneurial mindset where you are proactive and driven to take ownership.
Strong organizational and multitasking skills.
Open to travel and comfortable working irregular hours.
Social and outgoing.
Service-oriented with a strong interest in delivering client satisfaction.
Problem-solver who is a quick thinker.
Thrives in a performance culture and is motivated to drive success.
What's in it for you?
Growth Opportunities: Learn as part of a collaborative team and grow in a fast-expanding company
Health and Wellness: We offer a wellness grant to cover your gym/yoga/massage costs, as well as daily office breakfasts.
Work with the biggest games: Work with some of the biggest games in the industry such as Fifa, Fortnite, Call of Duty, WoW and many more.
Gaming Stations at work: Enjoy playing the games you work with daily, or just unwind with your personal favorites. Ersättning
