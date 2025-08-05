Café personal
Nybrogatans Husman AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Stockholm Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nybrogatans Husman AB i Stockholm
Subject: Join Our Team - Classic Swedish Food with Heart
Hi
Thank you for your interest in joining our team.
We're currently looking for a reliable, trustworthy, clean, and well-organized individual who values teamwork and is ready to help us continue growing our business. Being team-oriented is especially important to us, as we operate like a family - both in how we work and how we treat our customers.
Our business is a small, family-owned company that has proudly served classic Swedish food in Stockholm for the past 14 years. We've built strong, lasting relationships with thousands of local and tourist customers who rely on us daily for great food and friendly service.
We're looking for someone who is not only professional and dependable, but also a multitasker who can handle various responsibilities during busy hours. If you're passionate about food, take pride in your work, and enjoy being part of a close-knit team, we'd love to hear more from you.
Looking forward to the possibility of working together.
Warm regards,
christian Tylor
076-889-1895
Moms Kitchen
08-661 27 27
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-04
Via email
E-post: chrismj7k@gmail.com Arbetsgivare Nybrogatans Husman AB
(org.nr 559368-5554)
Nybrogatan 40 (visa karta
)
114 40 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9447019