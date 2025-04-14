C-Driver
2025-04-14
You will be responsible for ensuring that our clients at Arlanda Airport receive their products on time.
We currently work with several customers at Arlanda, where we are responsible for delivering food and beverages to the aircraft on schedule. Your duties will include loading and unloading the delivery truck, driving to Arlanda, and loading the ordered items onto the aircraft.
Load and unload of all equipment on trucks and in the airplanes
Check the conformity of the amount of trolleys and cabinets to be delivered before loading
Fill pre-trip inspection book & perform mandatory safety checks of the vehicle for each shift
Ensure loading the products into vehicles according to plan
Ensure on time delivery of all items for each flight
Communicate by radio to supervisors and dispatcher
Drive a heavy vehicle respecting traffic regulations (road and track)
Secure all products before delivery to the aircraft by sealing material (truck)
Ensure compliance of loading according to the procedures in place
Ensure cleaning of the vehicle and the area around the dock after each shift
Fill various security documents (certificate...), safety and HACCP
Install protective devices, such as bracing, padding, strapping, to prevent shifting or damage to items being transported
Observe the proper use of equipment
Follow all procedure for health, safety and security
Maintain clean working area, maintain clean loading docks, maintain clean equipment following rules
Be diligent, punctual, and reliable
Varying working hours, including early mornings, evenings, weekends, and public holidays
Krav:
Category C driving license
Valid CPC (Certificate of Professional Competence) (Giltigt YKB, Yrkeskompetensbevis)
Good knowledge of Swedish or English, both spoken and written
Approved extract from the Swedish Police criminal record
Ability to pass a security clearance, including providing proof of activities over the past five years
At least 2 years of experience in a similar role
Start date: ASAP
ABOUT NEWREST :
Specialist in out-of-home catering in 54 countries, and the only player to intervene in all sectors of catering and related services, Newrest is one of the world leaders in multi-sector catering.
Our 36,000 committed and talented employees do what is necessary to offer consumers balanced, diversified and tasty meals while scrupulously respecting hygiene and food safety standards.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-14
E-post: R.Nematbakhsh@newrest.eu
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "C-Driver". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Newrest Inflight Sweden AB
(org.nr 556471-6891)
Charles Gata 10
)
195 61 ARLANDASTAD Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9284079