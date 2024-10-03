Buyer needed!
Do you have an educational background in purchasing, business administration, or similar? Do you have experience working as a buyer? In that case, we suggest you continue reading!
About the position
Perido is looking for a Buyer for our client, a successful and fast-growing electric car company. You will be a key player in the company's digital journey, and from a larger perspective, their mission to transform the automotive industry towards an electrified and sustainable future. This position is located in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
In this position, you will join the Indirect Purchasing team within European Sales Operations and help shape the future of e-mobility. As a Buyer, you'll be responsible for executing purchasing strategies, identifying new suppliers, and enhancing existing relationships in the marketing and sales category.
Key Responsibilities:
Procure services, focusing on European sales operations
Conduct procurement processes and negotiate commercial and legal agreements
Review purchase requests and select suppliers according to set strategies
Advise stakeholders throughout the procurement process, fostering collaboration
Monitor supplier performance and contract compliance, taking corrective actions as needed
Conduct market analyses to support purchasing activities
Build and maintain relationships with suppliers and internal stakeholders
Deliverables:
Report on purchasing status and project costs
Prepare supplier lists, issue RFQs, negotiate, and finalize supplier choices
Introduce new suppliers, negotiate contracts, and manage purchase orders
Your characteristics
This role requires excellent communication and collaboration skills, with a strong service-oriented approach. You should be adaptable, able to quickly understand new terminology and integrate into our workflow. An agile mindset is essential, with the ability to adapt work methods to find effective solutions. Managing multiple projects and large data sets in a structured, time-efficient manner is crucial. Persistence and a positive, "can-do" attitude are highly valued, along with experience working in a global, multicultural environment.
Is this what you are looking for?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Educational background in business administration, finance, purchasing or similar
At least 3 years of work experience in indirect purchasing, preferably with experience in digital and/or aftermarket purchasing categories
You are skilled at negotiating and creating service agreements
Very proficient in MS Office, especially Excel
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written English
Meritorious
Speaking Swedish and other European languages
Experience of working in purchasing/administration tools and systems, preferably SRM, Fieldglass and/or Workday
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2025-05-15. Start 2024-09-30.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Linn Willberg, you can reach her via linn.willberg@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34808 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1500 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
