Businesss Development Manager
Ggsn Skåne It AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Malmö Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Malmö
2026-03-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
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Business Development Manager
We are seeking a Business Development Manager to join our IT company. This is a highly qualified position focused on business development, market expansion, client relations, and strategic support for the company's growth. The role involves independent responsibility for identifying business opportunities, developing partnerships, analyzing markets, and contributing to the company's commercial development.
As a Business Development Manager, you will be responsible for identifying and evaluating new business opportunities, developing and maintaining client and partner relationships, conducting market and business analyses, and preparing materials to support strategic and commercial decision-making. You will also participate in the planning and execution of business development initiatives, coordinate communication with external partners and clients, and contribute to the improvement of the company's working methods, service offerings, and market position.
The role requires strong analytical skills, commercial awareness, and the ability to work in a structured manner across multiple parallel processes. You should be able to communicate professionally with clients, business partners, and internal stakeholders, and independently manage tasks from planning through execution.
Qualifications
Relevant university degree in business administration, management, marketing, international business, IT, or another field considered equivalent by the employer
Experience in business development, client management, partnership development, market analysis, or similar qualified duties
Strong ability to analyze business needs and identify growth opportunities
Good organizational and administrative skills
High level of computer literacy and ability to work with digital systems
Good command of English, both written and spoken
Meritorious
Experience from the IT, technology, or digital services sector
Experience with international business relations
Experience in business planning, reporting, or commercial follow-up
Knowledge of additional languages
We offer a qualified role in a growing company where you will contribute to the company's business development and long-term expansion. The position involves close collaboration with management, clients, and external stakeholders, as well as the opportunity to influence the development of the company's business processes and market activities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-17
E-post: contact@notitialaw.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ggsn Skåne It AB
(org.nr 559290-9385) Jobbnummer
9803063