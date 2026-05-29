Business Transformation Manager
Ingka Services AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Malmö Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Malmö
2026-05-29
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ingka Services AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
WHY WE'LL LOVE YOU
At IKEA, we're always looking for better ways to reach the many people. Right now, we're on a transformation journey - shaping how we grow, stay cost-efficient and meet our customers' expectations.
You're someone who enjoys making change happen for real. You combine a strategic mindset with hands-on leadership, and you're motivated by turning ideas into outcomes that truly create value.
You have extensive experience (around 12+ years) within business transformation, change management or similar areas
You have strong leadership experience and enjoy building and developing high-performing teams
You're experienced in driving large-scale transformations and delivering measurable business impact
You're comfortable working in complex environments and collaborating with multiple stakeholders
You have a good understanding of frameworks, methodologies and tools within transformation and change
WHAT YOU'LL BE DOING DAY TO DAY
You'll lead transformation from idea to real impact - working closely with business partners to make sure change is not only implemented, but also delivers its full value.
Leading transformation initiatives together with business owners, ensuring full and fast benefit realisation
Anticipating market changes, customer needs and business challenges - and turning them into clear transformation priorities
Developing and shaping frameworks, tools and ways of working for consistent and effective transformation
Driving measurable results, ensuring we capture financial benefits and improve efficiency
Leading change management, including communication, stakeholder engagement and readiness
Building and developing a strong, collaborative team that thrives in change Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-09
Via epost
E-post: linda.ziethen@ingka.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ingka Services AB
(org.nr 556608-1351)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ingka Services AB Jobbnummer
9937104