Business Transformation Manager
Atlas Copco Industrial technique AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Nacka Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Nacka
2026-02-18
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Atlas Copco Industrial technique AB i Nacka
, Örebro
, Katrineholm
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a forward-thinking Business Transformation Manager to accelerate digital transformation in sales and marketing across the entire customer journey - from first attraction to closed deal. While some markets are already realizing the full value of our digital platforms (E-commerce, CRM, CPQ, etc.), others are still in earlier stages. Depending on your experience and motivation, the role will focus on either Europe or APAC, where you will help drive transformation and support Customer Centers on their journey.
In this role, you will be the catalyst who inspires change, drives adoption, and helps our Customer Centers unlock the full value of new ways of working. You will join a culture open to innovate, experiment, and continuously improve.
You will report to the Global Program Manager Business Transformation, and your responsibilities will include:
Ensure Customer Centers adopt and succeed with new processes, digital tools, and capabilities.
Be a key stakeholder in digital platform development, driving adoption and change across Customer Centers in your region (Europe or APAC).
Secure alignment across capabilities, platforms, messages, and requirements - always tailored to local needs.
Monitor transformation progress, adoption rates, and targets.
Influence Customer Center management teams by leveraging on your expertise and logical approach to problem solving.
Support Customer Centers to adopt new business processes to meet strategic business area objectives and to properly evaluate and submit new requirements towards global Digital Platforms team.
To succeed, you will need
Consultant mindset and a strong ability to inspire change.
Proven experience driving large-scale transformation projects within a multinational environment.
Confidence and ease communicating with senior leaders.
Bachelor's or master's degree in engineering or any other relevant field.
Fluent in English; additional language is a plus.
You have a team player mentality and enjoy developing your network, taking an active approach to connecting with people and learning from their diverse skills, experiences, and perspectives. You share your knowledge and are driven by a genuine passion for learning, exploring new ideas, and adapting quickly to new situations and opportunities. With a strong sense of responsibility and a clear focus on results, you consistently push yourself and others toward achieving meaningful outcomes.
We encourage you to apply even if you don't meet every single requirement. We value diverse experiences and perspectives and are excited to see what you bring to the role.
In return, we offer
As this is a position with regional responsibility it is a fantastic career opportunity for someone looking for new challenges in a highly exposed position which is critical to our success.
You will have the opportunity to join our strong professional team and really contribute to the further development of all Division's within Atlas Copco Industrial Technique and yourself.
You will acquire knowledge on digital selling and marketing best practice as well as how to optimize and organize sales towards a future best practice.
In different parts of the world, learning from a multitude of cultures you will experience how to deliver true change.
A company culture of Trust and Innovation
A possibility to grow your career
Job location
This role is located at Atlas Copco HQ in Sickla, Sweden. However, the role requires traveling to your regions of responsibility. approx. 1 week a month.
Contact information
If this sounds like a role where you could make a difference, we look forward to your application.
Our recruitment process includes interviews, a case assignment, assessment, and reference checks.
Uniting curious minds
Behind every innovative solution, there are people working together to transform the future. With careers sparked by initiative and lifelong learning, we unite curious minds, and you could be one of them. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atlas Copco Industrial Technique AB
(org.nr 556044-9893)
Sickla Industriväg 15 (visa karta
)
131 54 NACKA Jobbnummer
9751067