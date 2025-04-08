Business Test & Data
Assignment Period: April 2025 - December 2025 (with potential for extension)
Overview: A prominent player in the Paper and Pulp industry is undergoing a significant transformation by transitioning to a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, SAP S/4HANA. This strategic initiative aims to optimize business processes, enhance cross-departmental information flow, and improve data management capabilities.
We are seeking a highly skilled Business Test & Data SME to join the Atlas program team, specifically within the Lead-to-Cash (L2C) stream. The role will focus on executing tests, handling data-related tasks, and providing flexible support across various aspects of the stream. As a key team member, you will collaborate closely with both the business workstream and report directly to the L2C Workstream Lead, the L2C Test Lead, and the L2C Business Data Lead.
Location: Solna Office, with some travel required (Sweden, Finland, US).
Key Responsibilities:
Data Migration:
Support the data migration process, including validation of data extractions, analysis, and alignment with the SAP environment.
Actively identify and address issues outside of your direct responsibility, contributing to the overall success of the project.
Provide support for various L2C topics that arise, contributing across areas as needed.
Engage in business discussions related to the L2C process.
Test Support:
Collaborate with the team to review test cases written by the SAP implementation partner.
Assist in the review of Test Cases developed by the SAP implementation partner.
Execute User Acceptance Testing (UAT) within the L2C process.
Ensure the adherence to the SAP implementation partner's defect management process.
Work closely with stakeholders to proactively address any data and testing-related issues.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
Educational Background:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field is preferred.
Professional Experience:
Minimum of 3 years of experience in testing and data management.
Experience in system implementations, particularly in the process industry and SAP implementations.
Knowledge of SAP, particularly in SD and MM modules, is beneficial.
Previous experience in data extraction, validation, and quality assurance is essential.
Proven ability to manage test activities, prioritize tasks, and meet deadlines.
Experience with Solution Manager/Focus Build tools is required.
Fluency in English and Swedish, both verbal and written.
Soft Skills:
Strong leadership and team management abilities, with the capacity to engage and collaborate with senior leaders.
Ability to foster and maintain strong relationships across teams.
Detail-oriented with strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities.
Excellent communication skills, capable of working with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Hands-on approach to problem-solving with a strategic mindset.
This position offers a dynamic role with a critical impact on the business transformation, providing the opportunity to work with a leading-edge ERP solution in a high-stakes, global environment.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733) Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9273550