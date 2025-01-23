Business Support Manager
2025-01-23
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Trucks Sales within Sales & Marketing play a crucial role in the shift towards sustainable transport and our success will also be a foundation for Scania to succeed with the transformation.
Are you ready for your next challenge? Come and join us as a Business Support Manager
Who we are
With the newly established function Business Development & Support we aim to create a structured, professional, and forward-leaning organization based on the Scania Way of working. The team is managing a wide scope of areas, supporting and developing our insights on the trucks business as well as creating good platforms for designing strategies for success. We are a team of Business Support Managers and Business Developers that work closely together and support each other to achieve our common goals.
What you will do
As a Business Support Manager you will have the responsibility of taking and implementing commercial decisions within the set targets, following and assuring implementation of set business development initiatives and acting as the main point of contact within defined areas. You will support the Strategic Sales Director in securing that business conditions are set as well as optimized for each market according to set strategies. You will also have the responsibility of securing realization of business decisions and have the delegated mandate for decision making on operational decisions, enabling day to day business.
You also have a duty to drive assigned functional responsibilities, contribute to improvement projects within the department as well as in areas concerning our commercial interactions with the markets.
Your profile
We believe that you have a technical or commercial university degree and have been working for several years within the commercial field. You are structured, service minded and a problem-solving team player thriving in an international environment characterised by high pace. You are self-driven, take own initiative, have a dare-to-try approach and eager to find new ways to solve problems. You actively contribute building team spirit and enjoy working in a diverse and inclusive way. Strong interpersonal and communication skills in combination with a high English proficiency are requirements. Experience from working in the manufacturing industry is considered a merit.
What we offer
We offer you a fun and challenging work environment. We are a diverse team with broad experiences and like to work in an open atmosphere. We work in many cross-functional interfaces and in close cooperation with the markets where you will be able to take initiative and explore many areas and at the same time extend your network and knowledge within Scania.
Application
At Trucks Sales we celebrate difference and care deeply about diversity and inclusion - if you do not match all the requirements, please demonstrate in your motivational letter how your passion, attitude and interest in the success of Scania's customers might compensate for this. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: gabriela.gunnarsson@scania.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9121561