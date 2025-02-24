Business Support Coordinator
2025-02-24
Business Support Coordinator - AstraZeneca - Gothenburg - 6-month consultancy assignment
At AstraZeneca, every one of our employees makes a difference in patient lives every day. Development Operations brings together all the skill groups to drive critical operational activities for early and late-stage medicine development. We have deep and specialist expertise in study and site management, data management, technical systems and processes, and in working with Contract Research Organisations and partner organisations to ensure the fast, efficient, ethical, and quality delivery of our clinical trials in countries around the world.
Reporting to the Business Support Leader, this role will focus on ensuring a seamless documentation process by coordinating and communicating with internal and external stakeholders, based globally. We are looking for an enthusiastic, driven, and flexible individual with experience of working at a senior level in a fast-paced, complex, global environment.
Your accountabilities:
• Adhere to the AstraZeneca Power of Attorney established process, including the proactive management of requests in an accurate and timely manner.
• Offer comprehensive support and guidance on the process to stakeholders, ensuring all assistance remains within the scope.
• Maintain effective communication with stakeholders on process-related matters.
• Oversee the process following general guidance to ensure business continuity, reviewing, and refining supporting guidelines as necessary.
• Work collaboratively with global colleagues to deliver a lean, consistent, and professional global support service, including knowledge sharing and training within the Business Support team.
• Plan, organise, and schedule one's workload so that all activities are completed accurately and on time while using and developing best practices.
Essential requirements for the role:
• Experience working within defined processes.
• Excellent technical skills, proficient in Adobe Sign, Microsoft PowerPoint, MS Teams, and SharePoint Online.
• Entrepreneurial thinking with respect to the use of future technologies.
• Good communication and interpersonal skills.
• Fluent English skills.
• Experience and confidence using virtual meeting technologies.
• Ability to manage multiple projects/tasks/assignments simultaneously and effectively.
• Strong customer service skills.
• A high degree of personal credibility when interfacing with organisations internal and external to AZ.
• A strong self-starter.
Desirable experience for the role:
• Experience working in a pharma or healthcare environment.
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world.
