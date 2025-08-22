Business R&D Entry Professional
2025-08-22
We are looking for a R&D Engineer to join our Bushing team at Technology Department in Ludvika.
In this role you will run projects and contribute to the global roadmap execution, working in close cooperation with experts in different technology fields as well as with design and manufacturing specialists.
As a member of the highly skilled global Technology team, you will have the possibilities to use your creativity to solve a wide spectrum of challenges. You will have exciting and varied work in front of you where you will get a broad network internally and externally.
Join us if you have a positive and curious mindset with a strong drive to build the best possible product together with the team and the stakeholders.
How you 'll make an impact
Lead and run feasibility studies, develop new technical concepts, design new products and simulate their expected performances
Organize prototyping and testing activities to validate new technologies and new products
Provide technical support in domain of expertise to other departments when needed
Participate in Development Product projects
Stay up to date with the latest technology solutions, international standards, market trends and customer requirements relating to transformer high voltage bushings
You will be living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a university degree in Electrical Engineering or similar
Knowledge of the design, testing and experience in developing of high voltage insulation components, preferably bushings.
Responsible team player with structured, proactive, self-driven and result oriented work approach
Spirit of innovation, "out of the box" thinking
Fluency in English, written and spoken alike, is a requirement. Swedish is a plus
What we offer
Collective agreement
Occupational health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy
Training and courses that contribute to personal and professional development
Diversified company with 70+ nationalities represented within the Swedish organization
Supplementary allowance during parental leave
Benefits portal with over a thousand benefits and discounts
More about us
Welcome to submit your application!
Recruiting Ana Paula Ribeiro, ana-paula.ribeiro@hitachienergy.com
will be able to answer your questions regarding the position. Other questions can be directed to recruiter Michael Blomberg, michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Thomas L. Gustafsson +46 107-38 27 47.
