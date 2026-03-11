Business Process & Systems Analyst
2026-03-11
Vesper Group was founded in 2004 and is a Swedish, intelligence-led security company. We are dedicated to helping and securing our clients' personnel and operations, wherever they are in the world.
We began by protecting individuals and operations in some of the world's highest risk environments, including Iraq and Afghanistan. We have a sound reputation for our operations in other high-risk areas around the world.
Vesper Group is certified according to ISO 18788, ISO 9001, and PSC-1. We are the second company in the world to be certified by the International Code of Conduct Association (ICoCA).
The role
As a Business Process & Systems Analyst, you will lead a comprehensive effort to map and analyze our workflows and information flows within HR, Finance, Compliance, Background Checks, and Security Operations.
You will collaborate closely with stakeholders across the company, conduct interviews and workshops, analyze current-state practices, and provide recommendations for improvements or future system solutions. The role reports directly to the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).
This is a key role in a strategically important modernization project to influence how Vesper Group's future systems and processes are shaped. We offer a professional work environment with a strong sense of purpose and societal impact. You will have close collaboration with leadership and stakeholders across the organization.
Profile
You are curious, proactive, and self-driven. Strong critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. You are a clear and confident communicator with strong listening skills. Creative yet structured, able to think conceptually while documenting clearly.
We welcome applications from both Sweden and abroad and value international experience. Candidates with global exposure, especially from regions where we have historically operated, bring valuable perspectives to our organization.
Job duties and responsibilities
Map, document, and visualize core business processes at a high and mid-level.
Identify how data is created, stored, shared, and used across the organization.
Conduct interviews, workshops, and workflow observations with process owners and subject-matter experts.
Identify risks, inefficiencies, duplications, and manual workarounds.
Inventory current tools and systems and analyze their strengths and limitations.
Provide recommendations for improvements, consolidation, or new system implementations.
When needed, develop conceptual models, mockups, or simple prototypes to illustrate potential solutions.
Minimum qualifications
Bachelor's degree or higher in Business Information Technology, Information Systems, Computer Science, Informatics, or a related field.
Experience in business operations, project coordination, or project management.
Demonstrated ability to understand, analyze, and document business processes.
Strong analytical and problemsolvingproblem solving skills.
Solid technical understanding, preferably demonstrated through developing or building applications or technical solutions.
Knowledge in one or more of the following areas: data analysis, project management, cybersecurity.
Ability to work cross-functionally with diverse stakeholders.
Fluent English, both spoken and written.
Understanding of, or experience working within, regions where Vesper Group has previously been active.
Experience with digital transformation or system change initiatives.
Preferred qualifications
Additional language skills.
Experience working in international or multicultural environments.
Involvement in extracurricular activities, student organizations, self-initiated projects, or entrepreneurial efforts.
Ability to propose innovative solutions, conceptual ideas, or technical improvements.
Experience from organizations that handle security critical processes is beneficial but not required.
